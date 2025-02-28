Knicks vs. Grizzlies Prediction: Is total set too high?

The Knicks are set to face the Grizzlies on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at FedExForum in Memphis. With Memphis laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 245, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Grizzlies matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks (+3.5) at Memphis Grizzlies (-3.5); o/u 245

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 28, 2025

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

TV: N/A

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Recent Performances

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 38-20 records, positioning them as strong contenders in their respective conferences. The Knicks are coming off a 110-105 home win over the Philadelphia 76ers, while the Grizzlies recently secured a high-scoring 151-148 victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Previous Meeting

In their last encounter on January 27, 2025, the Knicks dominated the Grizzlies with a 143-106 victory at Madison Square Garden. Mikal Bridges led the Knicks with 28 points and played strong defense against Ja Morant.

Key Players

New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges has been a pivotal player, contributing significantly on both ends of the court.

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant continues to be a dynamic force, leading the team’s offensive efforts.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

The Grizzlies’ high-powered offense may have a slight edge, but the Knicks’ recent victory over Memphis suggests they are capable of an upset. That’s why I like the over more than the side. The over is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and is 7-3 in the Knicks’ last 10 contests. It has also hit in back-to-back Memphis games.

Knicks vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: OVER 245