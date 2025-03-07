Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction: Can NY cover on a back-to-back?

The New York Knicks remain in L.A. to face the Clippers on Friday night at 10:30 PM ET on ClipperVision. Can the Clippers cover the 7-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 40-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 28-33-1 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 33-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-29 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

575 New York Knicks (+7) at 576 Los Angeles Clippers (-7); o/u 223.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7, 2025

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: ClipperVision

Knicks vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle on Thursday night at the end of his team’s game against the Lakers. The injury was severe enough that it forced him from the game and he did not return. It seems highly unlikely that Brunson will be available for Friday’s contest. Brunson is the team’s best player and leading scorer at 26.1 points per game this season.

New York power forward Precious Achiuwa missed Thursday’s game with a hamstring injury. His status isn’t clear ahead of Friday’s game. Achiuwa is averaging 6.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 22.5 minutes per contest this year.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers guard Norman Powell will miss Friday’s game and several contests after that with a right hamstring strain. The UCLA alum will be re-evaluated in about a week. Powell is having the best year of his career in 2024-25 as he’s putting up 23.8 points per game while shooting 49.4% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc this season.

Los Angeles point guard Ben Simmons (knee) has been ruled out for Friday’s game against New York. The former #1 overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft is averaging 6.3 points per game in 38 regular season appearances this year.

Knicks vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 2-7 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

New York is 3-9 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Los Angeles is an NBA-best 21-9 ATS as the home team this season.

Los Angeles is 11-5 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Knicks vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

This is a tough spot for the Knicks. New York played the Lakers in L.A. on Thursday night and lost 113-109 in overtime. Jalen Brunson had 39 points and 10 assists but injured his ankle in overtime. The diminutive star will likely sit out Friday’s game against the Clippers. It’s worth noting that each New York starter played at least 41 minutes in Thursday’s game. The Knicks have to play a tough Clippers team less than 24 hours later at a rest disadvantage and without the services of Brunson, their best player.

The Clippers are in an ideal spot on Friday. Los Angeles is an NBA-best 14-5 ATS as a home favorite this season. The Clippers often get teams who come to town to play both the Clippers and the Lakers on consecutive nights. That schedule has benefited Los Angeles this season and should benefit them again on Friday night. I think Los Angeles will be well-rested and ready to go and New York will be short-handed and dragging a bit in this matchup. I’m backing the Clippers in this one.

The pick is Los Angeles -7 at Bovada.lv.

Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -7