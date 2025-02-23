Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Boston win 3 straight over NY?

The New York Knicks head to Boston to face the Celtics on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. Can the Celtics cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 37-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-28-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 40-16 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 24-31-1 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

529 New York Knicks (+8.5) at 530 Boston Celtics (-8.5); o/u 232.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Knicks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart sat out Friday’s game against the Cavaliers with a knee injury. His status for Sunday’s contest is up in the air at the time of this writing. Hart is averaging 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game in 37.8 minutes per contest this year.

New York center Mitchell Robinson will sit out Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Robinson was cleared for 5-on-5 contact at practice earlier this week, so he could be nearing a potential return soon.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics backup center Neemias Queta is questionable to play against the Knicks on Sunday due to a non-COVID illness. The reserve big is averaging 5.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 14.0 minutes per contest this season.

Boston forward Xavier Tillman will miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury. Tillman is putting up 0.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 27 games played for Boston this year.

With Queta and Tillman out of the lineup, Boston will likely allot more minutes to reserve frontcourt players like Luke Kornet and Drew Peterson.

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

New York is 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Boston.

New York is 2-8 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

The over is 33-22-1 in New York’s games this season.

Boston is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Boston seems to have New York’s number. Dating back to October of 2023, the Celtics are 6-1 straight up and 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games against the Knicks. Additionally, Boston has dominated New York in the two games they’ve played against each other this season. The Celtics beat the Knicks 132-109 in Boston on October 22, 2024. Boston then thumped New York in Madison Square Garden by a score of 131-104 on February 8, 2025.

The issue for the Knicks has been their defense. New York is 14th in opponent points per game and 21st in opponent true shooting percentage this season. That’s likely going to be an issue because Boston is 6th in the NBA in points per game and 6th in true shooting percentage this year. The Celtics have won 4 straight games by double-digits, and I like them to make it 5 in a row here. I’m laying the points with Boston in this one.

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -8.5