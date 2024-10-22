Close Menu

    Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction: Back the Defending Champs

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Knicks vs. Celtics

    The 2024-25 NBA Season tips off on Tuesday night with the Knicks vs. Celtics matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. With the Celtics laying 5.5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 223, what’s the best bet tonight at TD Garden?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New York Knicks (+5.5) at Boston Celtics (-5.5); o/u 223

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 22, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    Knicks vs. Celtics: Public Bettors Backing Boston

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Towns totals 22 points in Friday’s exhibition game

    Karl-Anthony Towns played 30 minutes in Friday’s exhibition against the Wizards, amassing 22 points (7-of-16 FGs, 8-of-10 FTs), 12 rebounds, four assists, and one blocked shot.

    Towns was ice-cold from beyond the arc, missing all five of his 3-point attempts, but so were the Knicks. New York shot 8-of-36 from deep, but outscoring Washington by a 31-11 margin at the foul line kept in the game until a Johnny Davis runner fell in the final seconds. Towns was productive on the board and shot 7-of-11 from two, so there isn’t too much need for concern with his overall performance. With the change of scenery, KAT should be a second-round pick in most leagues.

    Tatum finishes with 24 points vs. Raptors in preseason

    Jayson Tatum finished Tuesday’s exhibition against the Raptors with 24 points (9-of-21 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and five 3-pointers in 34 minutes.

    Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Derrick White made five 3-pointers each on Tuesday, combining for 38 of the Celtics’ 55 attempts. While he may have finished last season ranked just outside the top 10 in per-game fantasy value, Tatum must be selected in the first round of most drafts. Kristaps Porzingis (leg) being out until December means Tatum will have added value during the first few months of the season.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of New York’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Boston

    The total has gone OVER in 19 of New York’s last 25 games

    Boston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Boston’s last 5 games

    Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

    Take Boston. These two teams met six times last season and the Celtics won five out of the six meetings. New York did beat the Celtics 118-109 in Boston back in April, which was the last time these two teams squared off. Still, the Celtics have owned the Knicks. They covered in four out of the six meetings last year, with one push. There’s no reason to believe the defending champs won’t come out of the gates on fire, especially with a Knicks team that made significant changes over the offseason. Not that those changes won’t benefit the Knicks; it just takes time for new players to gel.

    Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: Boston Celtics -5.5

