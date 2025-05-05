Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 Prediction

The Eastern Conference Semifinals tip off today as the New York Knicks visit the Boston Celtics at TD Garden for Game 1. This marks the first playoff meeting between these storied franchises since 2013, reigniting a rivalry that dates back to 1946. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 5, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 9-point home favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 212.5 points.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Series Recap

The Celtics dominated the regular-season series, sweeping all four games against the Knicks. Notably, in their February 8 meeting, Jayson Tatum exploded for 40 points, leading Boston to a 131–104 victory. Boston’s high-powered offense, averaging 118.1 points per game, proved challenging for New York throughout the season.

Key Storylines

Celtics at Full Strength

Boston enters Game 1 with a clean injury report. Jrue Holiday returns after missing the final three games of the first round due to a hamstring strain, ready to take on the defensive assignment of guarding Knicks star Jalen Brunson. Jaylen Brown, recovering from a right knee impingement, is also expected to play, adding depth to Boston’s wing rotation.

Knicks Embrace Underdog Role

Despite being 9.5-point underdogs and facing skepticism from analysts, the Knicks remain confident. Jalen Brunson, recently named the NBA Clutch Player of the Year, has been instrumental in New York’s playoff run, averaging 31.5 points and 8.2 assists per game. Coach Tom Thibodeau emphasizes the importance of defensive consistency and rebounding to counter Boston’s versatile offense.

Matchup to Watch

Jalen Brunson vs. Jrue Holiday

Brunson’s ability to navigate Boston’s defense, particularly with Holiday’s return, will be crucial. Holiday’s defensive prowess could disrupt Brunson’s rhythm, making this matchup a focal point of Game 1.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 NBA Prediction:

While the Knicks have shown resilience and determination, the Celtics’ depth, home-court advantage, and recent dominance in the series give them the edge in Game 1. Boston is 8-2 straight up in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and is 6-3-1 against the spread over that same span.

Knicks vs. Celtics Game 1 Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -9