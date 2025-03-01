Kings vs. Rockets Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring in Houston?

The Houston Rockets (37-22) will host the Sacramento Kings (30-28) on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. With Houston laying five points and the total sitting at 230.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Kings vs. Rockets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Sacramento Kings (+5) at Houston Rockets (-5); o/u 230.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: N/A

Kings vs. Rockets Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Rockets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Houston Rockets: The Rockets are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings and are on a three-game home winning streak. They have been bolstered by the return of point guard Fred VanVleet, who missed 11 games due to a right ankle strain. His leadership and playmaking abilities are expected to enhance the team’s performance.

Sacramento Kings: The Kings are tenth in the Western Conference and have won six of their last ten games. They are on a two-game winning streak, with their most recent victory being a 118-101 win against the Utah Jazz. Keegan Murray led that game with 26 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Season Series:

The Kings have won both previous encounters against the Rockets this season, with scores of 120-111 on December 3 and 132-127 on January 16. Both games were held in Sacramento.

Kings vs. Rockets NBA Prediction:

Considering the Rockets’ home-court advantage, the return of key players like Fred VanVleet, and their current form, they are favored to win this matchup. However, the Kings have demonstrated resilience and have already secured two victories against the Rockets this season.

Having said that, I like the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 8-2. That includes cashing in the only two meetings between the two teams this season.

Kings vs. Rockets Betting Prediction: OVER 230.5