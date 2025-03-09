Kings vs. Clippers Prediction: Can LA continue home dominance?

The Sacramento Kings head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Sunday night at 9:30 PM ET on ClipperVision. Can the Clippers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Kings vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Sacramento Kings are 33-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 25-33-4 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 34-29 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 34-29 ATS this season.

Kings vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Sacramento Kings (+5.5) at 532 Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5); o/u 223.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: ClipperVision

Kings vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings power forward Domantas Sabonis will miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring strain. The former Indiana Pacer is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 59.6% from the floor this season. Veteran big man Jonas Valanciunas will start in Sabonis’s place on Sunday.

Sacramento shooting guard Malik Monk will sit out Sunday’s contest with a toe injury. Monk is putting up 17.6 points and 5.9 assists per game in 32.5 minutes per contest this year. Third-year guard Keon Ellis will slide into the starting lineup with Monk out of commission this weekend.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers guard Norman Powell will remain out of the lineup Sunday due to a right hamstring strain. The UCLA product will be re-evaluated sometime next week. Powell is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game in 33.0 minutes per contest for the Clippers this season.

Los Angeles point guard Ben Simmons will miss Sunday’s game with a knee injury. The former Brooklyn Net is averaging 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game in 38 appearances across Brooklyn and L.A. this year.

Kings vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Sacramento is 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Sacramento is 47-37 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Los Angeles is 13-18 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Los Angeles is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Kings vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Sacramento traded away star point guard De’Aaron Fox at the trading deadline, but they got a good haul in return. The Kings brought in former Bulls guard Zach LaVine. In 13 starts with Sacramento, LaVine is averaging 23.4 points per game on 51.2% shooting from the field. The trade seems to have galvanized the Kings. Since LaVine first suited up for Sacramento on February 5th, the Kings are 8-5 straight up with wins over Houston, Dallas (twice), and San Antonio during that stretch.

Sacramento won’t have center Domantas Sabonis for this contest, but that shouldn’t be a problem. The Kings have been using Jonas Valanciunas at center to great effect with Sabonis sidelined. Ditto for substituting guard Keon Ellis for the injured Malik Monk. Sacramento might not have the top-end star power that Los Angeles does, but I think the Kings are the deeper team. I believe we’ll see that borne out on the floor on Sunday. I’m taking the Kings and the points on the road in Inglewood. The pick is Sacramento +5.5 at Bovada.lv.

Kings vs. Clippers Prediction: SACRAMENTO KINGS +5.5