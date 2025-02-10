Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction: Will Luka Doncic make L.A. debut?

Is Los Angeles laying too many points in Monday night’s Jazz vs. Lakers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET? The Lakers are currently listed as 13-point home favorites, while the total sits at 235.5 at most sportsbooks.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah Jazz (+13) at Los Angeles Lakers (-13); o/u 235.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Monday, February 10, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN/ESPN+/Disney+

Jazz vs. Lakers Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Jazz when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Markkanen is available to play Lakers

Lauri Markkanen (back) is available for Monday’s matchup with the Lakers. Markkanen sat out Saturday, but he’s off the injury report for Monday’s tilt against the Jazz. He’s appeared in seven of Utah’s last 14 games and averaged just 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in that span.

Doncic, Knecht both questionable

Luka Doncic (calf) and Dalton Knecht (personal) are questionable for Monday’s matchup with Utah. Doncic has yet to make his Lakers debut, as the date has been pushed back multiple times. He’s on the injury report as questionable for Monday, so there’s a chance he sits out at least one more matchup. Knecht is back with the Lakers after a failed trade to Charlotte, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to his former team. Guys like Gabe Vicent and Shake Milton could see increased run if Doncic and Knecht are out, but the real beneficiary of the Lakers’ recurring backcourt injuries is Austin Reaves. Reaves went off for a monster 45/7/7/3 line in Saturday’s win over Indiana.

Jazz vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers have been performing well recently, winning 11 of their last 13 games. In contrast, the Jazz have struggled on the road, losing 11 of their last 13 away games. Additionally, the Lakers have won four of their last five home games against Western Conference teams.

That said, I still think this is too many points to lay with the Lakers. They’ve won three straight and six out of their last 10 versus the Jazz straight up. However, Utah covered in eight out of its last 10 games versus Los Angeles, including both matchups versus the Lakers this season.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +13.5