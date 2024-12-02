Heat vs. Celtics Prediction: Is Boston laying too many points at TD Garden?

Is Boston laying too many points in Monday night’s Heat vs. Celtics matchup? The Celtics will be a double-digit favorite tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Heat (+10) at Boston Celtics (-10); o/u 220

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 2, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Heat vs. Celtics Public Betting: Bettors Favoring Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Butler finishes with 17 points vs. Toronto

Jimmy Butler (right knee) finished with 17 points (6-of-9 FGs), five rebounds, three assists and one steal against Toronto on Sunday. Though no official report was made, Butler appeared to tweak his knee late in the game and was held on the bench for the final 24 seconds of this game. Pelle Larsson replaced Butler on the defensive possession, though Terry Rozier took his place for the ensuing offensive possession. Rozier will likely start in his place on Monday, assuming Butler is forced to sit out the second night of the back-to-back. However, there will be extra minutes for Larsson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as well.

Tatum leads Boston with 33 points vs. Cleveland

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 33 points (12-of-27 FGs), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and four 3-pointers in a 115-111 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. Boston played this game without two of their top three scoring options, which forced Tatum to take on more responsibility on the offensive end. He shot poorly in the first half, but he was able to enjoy more success after the break. This was Tatum’s second straight game with at least 30 points, though their seven-game winning streak came to an end. The Celtics will play the second leg of a back-to-back against the Heat on Monday, which will provide Tatum with an opportunity to stay hot on offense and help Boston get back in the win column.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Miami’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Miami’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Boston

Boston is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Boston is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games when playing Miami

Heat vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. Boston has not been profitable this season in any situation. The Celtics are 8-12 against the spread overall, producing a -23.64% return on investment for bettors. At TD Garden, they’re just 3-6 against the number and have dropped seven out of their last 10 games against the number overall.

The Heat haven’t been profitable this season either (8-10 ATS, -15.15% ROI), but they’re the ones receiving double-digit points tonight.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: Miami Heat +10