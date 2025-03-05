Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Is total set too low in Cleveland?

The first matchup in Wednesday night’s ESPN double-header will be at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH between the Heat and Cavaliers. With Cleveland laying 11 points and the total sitting at 227, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s Heat vs. Cavaliers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Heat (+11) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-11); o/u 227

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

Heat vs. Cavaliers Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat (29-31) are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. They average 110.3 points per game, ranking 25th in the league, with shooting percentages of 45.8% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range. Defensively, they allow 110.5 points per game, with opponents shooting 46.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc. In their recent 106-90 victory over the Washington Wizards, Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Tyler Herro added 16 points. Notably, the Heat will be without Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic for this matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers (50-10) lead the Eastern Conference and are on a 10-game winning streak. They boast the league’s second-best offense, averaging 123.1 points per game, with shooting percentages of 49.7% from the field and a league-leading 39.5% from three-point range. Defensively, they allow 111.6 points per game, with opponents shooting 45.3% from the field. In their recent 133-129 overtime win against the Portland Trail Blazers, De’Andre Hunter scored 32 points, while Evan Mobley contributed 20 points. The Cavaliers have no major injuries reported for this game.

Key Matchup

A pivotal aspect of this game will be the battle between Miami’s defense and Cleveland’s high-octane offense. The Heat’s ability to limit the Cavaliers’ efficient shooting, particularly from three-point range, will be crucial in determining the game’s outcome.

Heat vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is 227 at Bovada.lv. In the Cavs’ last 10 games, the over cashed eight times. That includes a three-game over streak. On the other side, the over cashed in three of the Heat’s last four games overall. Meanwhile, the over hit in four straight meetings between these two teams.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Prediction: OVER 227