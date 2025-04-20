Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Can Cavs open playoffs with big win?

The 8-seed Miami Heat head to Cleveland to face the 1-seed Cavaliers on Sunday night. The game is at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and Max. It’s Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Can the Cavaliers cover the 12.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Heat vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Miami Heat went 37-45 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 2-0 straight up and 2-0 ATS in the postseason this year. They are 40-43-1 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 64-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-0 straight up and 0-0 ATS in the postseason this year. The Cavaliers are 48-33-1 ATS this season.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Miami Heat (+12.5) at 510 Cleveland Cavaliers (-12.5); o/u 214.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Heat vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Miami Heat Daily Fantasy Spin

Heat power forward Kevin Love will miss Sunday’s game against the Cavaliers for personal reasons. The former Cleveland Cavalier is averaging 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 10.9 minutes per contest this year. With Love out of the lineup, Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith are candidates to receive additional playing time on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers reserve point guard Craig Porter Jr. played well in his team’s 126-118 loss to the Pacers last Sunday. With most of the team’s regular starters resting, the second-year man out of Wichita State put up 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks in 43 minutes of game action. Porter shot 7 of 19 from the field and 4 of 9 from long distance in the defeat. Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 3.7 points and 1.4 assists per game in 10.1 minutes per contest for the Cavaliers this season.

Heat vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Miami is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Cleveland.

Miami is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Cleveland is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Cleveland is 3-6 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2022 season.

Heat vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Everybody is sleeping on the Heat. Miami went 37-45 straight up in the regular season this year. They earned the #10 seed in the Eastern Conference and needed to win 2 play-in games to get the #8 seed. The Heat went on the road and beat the Bulls 109-90 on Wednesday. Miami followed that up with another road win on Friday, this time defeating Atlanta 123-114 in overtime.

Regardless of who’s on the roster, this is the time of year that Miami and head coach Erik Spoelstra shine. The Heat are 16-12 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2022 season. In that same span, Miami is 45-38-1 ATS as a road underdog. The Heat will be heavy underdogs on the road against the Cavs in Game 1 of this series on Sunday, but I like the team from South Beach to cover. The pick is Miami +12.5 points over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +12.5