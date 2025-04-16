Heat vs. Bulls NBA Play-In Game Prediction: Will Miami advance?

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls face off on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in a high-stakes NBA Play-In Tournament game at the United Center in Chicago. The winner will advance to face the loser of the Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup for the Eastern Conference’s final playoff spot.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Heat vs. Bulls game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 16, 2025

United Center, Chicago, IL

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Bulls are laying a single point to the Heat tonight in Chicago. The total, meanwhile, sits at 219.5.

Heat vs. Bulls Public Betting: Bettors Backing Chicago

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Series Recap

The Bulls dominated the regular-season series, winning all three matchups against the Heat. Notably, Josh Giddey recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists in their most recent meeting.

Key Players to Watch

Chicago Bulls

Josh Giddey (G): Despite a recent wrist injury, Giddey is expected to play. He’s been instrumental post-All-Star break, averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists over the last 19 games.

Coby White (G): Averaging 2.9 made three-pointers per game, White’s perimeter shooting will be crucial.

Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo (C): Averaging 9.3 points in the paint against Chicago this season, Adebayo’s interior presence is vital. He’s projected to score around 21 points in this matchup.

Tyler Herro (G): Leading the team in points and assists since Jimmy Butler’s departure, Herro’s offensive output will be key.

Heat vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

The Bulls play at the second-fastest pace in the league, while the Heat are fourth-slowest. Transition defense will be critical for Miami to prevent easy fast-break points. Chicago allows opponents to shoot 55.6% inside the arc and ranks last in points allowed in the paint per game (54.0). This vulnerability could be exploited by Adebayo. I like the Heat.

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +1