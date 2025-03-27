Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction: Will OKC cover as double digit favorite?

The Memphis Grizzlies will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 27, 2025, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder, boasting an NBA-best 60-12 record, have secured the top seed in the Western Conference and are on a seven-game winning streak. The Grizzlies hold a 44-28 record, placing them fourth in the West, but have faced recent challenges, losing three of their last four games. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Grizzlies vs. Thunder matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (+10) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-10); o/u 239.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: N/A

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Public Betting: Bettors Backing OKC

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder have demonstrated dominance throughout the season, with a +12.9 point differential indicating frequent decisive victories. They rank fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 119.8 points per game, and second in defense, allowing 106.9 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the team, recently scoring 32 points in a win against the Sacramento Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have been inconsistent lately, with a 4-6 record over their last ten games. They lead the league in pace, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, and are sixth in offensive efficiency. However, the absence of star guard Ja Morant due to injury has impacted their performance. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. have stepped up, but the team has struggled to maintain consistency.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

Considering the Thunder’s formidable form and home-court advantage, they are favored to win this matchup. The Grizzlies’ recent struggles and injury concerns further tilt the scales in Oklahoma City’s favor. I like OKC to roll. I’m laying the 10 points at Bovada.lv.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -10