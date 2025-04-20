Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction: Can OKC blow out Memphis?

The 8-seed Memphis Grizzlies head to Oklahoma City to face the 1-seed Thunder on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 1 of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Can the Thunder cover the 13.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Thunder betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

The Memphis Grizzlies went 48-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 1-1 straight up and 2-0 ATS in the postseason this year. They are 43-40-1 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder went 68-14 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 0-0 straight up and 0-0 ATS in the postseason this year. The Thunder are 53-26-4 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

513 Memphis Grizzlies (+13.5) at 514 Oklahoma City Thunder (-13.5); o/u 227.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 20, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: ABC

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (personal), forward Jaylen Wells (wrist, concussion), and power forward Brandon Clarke (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s Game 1 against the Thunder. The biggest loss of that group is Wells, who was averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game before getting hurt. He’s likely going to miss the rest of the season. Memphis has been starting Vince Williams Jr. at the small forward spot with Jaylen Wells out of commission.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder forward Ousmane Dieng will miss Saturday’s game against the Grizzlies with a calf injury. The third-year player out of France is averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in 10.9 minutes per contest this season. Oklahoma City has been allotting more minutes to Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams with Dieng out of the lineup. That duo will likely continue to split minutes at power forward and center on Sunday.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games against Oklahoma City.

Memphis is 13-17-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Oklahoma City is 27-12-2 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Oklahoma City is 10-5-1 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

This is a terrible spot for Memphis. The Grizzlies had to play in the Play-In Tournament this week, losing on the road to Golden State on Tuesday, then winning at home against Dallas on Friday. The Thunder last played on April 13th, so they will have a full week of rest heading into this game.

Additionally, this seems like a bad matchup for Memphis. Oklahoma City is 4-0 straight up and 4-0 ATS in their 4 games against Memphis this year. In the Thunder’s 4 wins over the Grizzlies this season, OKC had an average point differential of +18.8 points per game. The closest matchup between these two teams was a 125-112 Thunder victory in Memphis on February 8th. In that game, Thunder starters Chet Holmgren and Luguentz Dort didn’t even play, and OKC still won by double digits. The Thunder were the best team in the NBA regular season this year, and I think we see why in Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday. The pick is Oklahoma City -13.5 points over Memphis at Bovada.lv.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -13.5