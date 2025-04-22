Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 2 Prediction: Is total set too high?

​The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are set to clash in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The Thunder lead the series 1-0 after a historic 131–80 victory in Game 1, marking the fifth-largest margin in NBA playoff history. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

TV: NBA TV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Thunder are 14.5-point home favorites versus the Grizzlies. The total, meanwhile, sits at 228.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

Oklahoma City showcased a dominant performance in the series opener. Aaron Wiggins led the team with 21 points off the bench, while Jalen Williams added 20. Despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring only 15 points, the Thunder’s balanced offense and stifling defense overwhelmed the Grizzlies. OKC forced 24 turnovers and outscored Memphis significantly on fast breaks. Chet Holmgren contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis struggled offensively, shooting just 34.4% from the field and 17.6% from three-point range. Ja Morant and Marvin Bagley III led the Grizzlies with 17 points each, but the team couldn’t find a rhythm against the Thunder’s defense.

Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies:

Brandon Clarke (knee) – Out

Jaylen Wells (wrist) – Out

GG Jackson (personal) – Out

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Ousmane Dieng (calf) – Out

Nikola Topic (ACL) – Out

Both teams are dealing with injuries, but the Thunder have managed to maintain depth and performance despite their absences.

Keys to Game 2

Memphis Grizzlies:

Limit Turnovers: Reducing the 24 turnovers from Game 1 is crucial.

Offensive Efficiency: Improved shooting percentages, especially from key players like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., are needed.

Bench Contribution: Additional scoring support beyond the starters could alleviate pressure.​

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Maintain Defensive Pressure: Continuing to disrupt Memphis’ offense can keep momentum.

Balanced Scoring: Leveraging contributions from both starters and bench players remains vital.

Control the Pace: Dictating the game’s tempo can prevent the Grizzlies from finding their rhythm.​

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 2 NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the under, which is 1-8-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes a four-game under streak.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game 2 Betting Prediction: UNDER 228.5