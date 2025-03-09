Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction: Will Over Hit in Another Memphis Road Game?

The Memphis Grizzlies head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Sunday night. Memphis is coming off of a win and are currently 39-24 on the season. New Orleans has lost 3 straight games and enter Sunday with a 17-47 record on the season. They are currently 8.5 point home dogs with this Grizzlies vs. Pelicans matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-8.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (+8.5) o/u 236.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: FDSM

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Grizzlies

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies put an end to their 4 game losing streak on Friday night when they took down the Mavericks 122-111. Ja Morant led the team with 31 points on 13 of 29 shooting from the field. Desmond Bane followed him up with 27 points and also added 16 rebounds and 6 assists. Brandon Clarke came off the bench to add 17 points. Memphis held Dallas to 38.5% from the field.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Pelicans have lost 3 straight games and 4 of their last 5. The latest was a 146-117 loss at Houston. New Orleans had 7 different players hit double digit points, with Zion Williamson leading the way with 20. CJ McCollum added 17 points and Jose Alvaradi came off the bench for 17 himself. The defense couldn’t slow down Houston, who shot 55.6% from the field and 42.5% from three.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

Memphis is 1-8-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Memphis’ last 5 games

New Orleans is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-1 in New Orleans last 6 games

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction:

Take the over in this matchup on Sunday night. New Orleans has hit the over in 5 of their last 6 games. The over is 18-12-1 in Pelicans home games this season. As this is the second leg of a back-to-back, the over is 8-4-1 when the Pelicans are playing off of no rest. On the other side, Memphis tops the league in road games, hitting the over in 22 of the 31 games. Since the All Star break, Memphis is allowing 124 points per game. Meanwhile, they are second in the league scoring 123 points per game this season. Take the over on Sunday night.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction: Over 236.5