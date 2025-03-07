Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction: Can Mavericks avoid blowout?

The Memphis Grizzlies head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Friday night. The game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Mavericks cover the 10.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Grizzlies vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 38-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-26-1 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 32-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-30-2 ATS this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

565 Memphis Grizzlies (-10.5) at 566 Dallas Mavericks (+10.5); o/u 239.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7, 2025

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: ESPN

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle), guard Zyon Pullin (knee), and guard Yuki Kawamura (hamstring) have all been ruled out for Friday’s game at the Mavericks. The biggest loss of that group is Jackson, who’s putting up 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Memphis shooting guard John Konchar (knee) and power forward Santi Aldama (calf) are both officially listed as questionable to play on Friday. Aldama would be the bigger loss of the two as he’s averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest this season.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving (knee), power forward Anthony Davis (thigh), power forward P.J. Washington (ankle), power forward Kai Jones (quad), forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (wrist), guard Jaden Hardy (ankle), center Daniel Gafford (MCL), and center Dereck Lively II (ankle) will all miss Friday’s game against the Grizzlies. Irving and Davis are the team’s two best players and will be the biggest loss of the group listed above.

Dallas small forward Caleb Martin (hip) and guard Dante Exum (foot) are both officially listed as questionable to play in their club’s home date with Memphis on Friday. Both players will likely assume starting roles if they’re able to suit up for that contest.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Memphis is 14-9 ATS after a loss this season.

Memphis is 17-12-1 ATS as the road team this season.

Dallas is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Dallas is 18-22-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Ever since Dallas general manager Nico Harrison inexplicably traded away franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic, things have gotten progressively worse for the Mavericks. Dallas got star power forward Anthony Davis back in that trade, but he’s currently injured and might not play for the rest of the season. Dallas superstar point guard Kyrie Irving was going to have the team to himself for the next few months, but he tore his ACL on Monday and will miss the rest of the 2024-24 campaign.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the Mavs will be without 5 additional players on Friday, including 3 who were regularly in the team’s rotation. Memphis is the deeper and better team in this contest, so I’m going to lay the points with the Grizzlies on the road in this one.

Memphis -10.5 at Bovada.lv is the pick.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES -10.5