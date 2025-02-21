Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction: Is over/under set too high?

The Memphis Grizzlies (36-19) are set to face the Orlando Magic (28-29) on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at the Kia Center in Orlando. Both teams are coming off games from the previous night. The Grizzlies fell to the Indiana Pacers 127-113. Meanwhile, the Magic secured a 114-108 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Grizzlies vs. Magic matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-3) at Orlando Magic (+3); o/u 222.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 21, 2025

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: N/A

Grizzlies vs. Magic Public Betting: Bettors Backing Memphis

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Grizzlies when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Therefore, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Memphis Grizzlies Overview:

The Grizzlies have experienced a slight downturn, losing three of their last four games. In their recent loss to the Pacers, Desmond Bane led the team with 23 points and seven assists. Additionally, Jaren Jackson contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. Ja Morant faced challenges, shooting 4-of-15 from the field. He finished with 12 points and five turnovers. Despite these setbacks, the Grizzlies maintain a strong position in the Western Conference. They rank first in the NBA in scoring and fifth in field goal percentage. Defensively, they are third in field goal defense.

Orlando Magic Overview:

The Magic are showing improvement, winning three of their last four games. Against the Hawks, Paolo Banchero delivered an impressive performance with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. He was supported by Franz Wagner’s 25 points and seven rebounds. The return of key players from injury has bolstered the team’s performance. Currently, the Magic rank second in the NBA in scoring defense. However, they face challenges offensively, ranking last in scoring and three-point shooting.

Key Matchup Factors:

Back-to-Back Games: Both teams are playing on consecutive nights, which may impact player fatigue and performance.

Offensive vs. Defensive Strengths: The Grizzlies’ high-powered offense will be tested against the Magic’s strong defense.

Player Health: The Grizzlies have a relatively healthy roster, while the Magic are without Moritz Wagner and possibly Jalen Suggs.

Grizzlies vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under has cashed in seven out of the Magic’s last 10 games overall. If we shorten the sample size, the under hit in three out of Orlando’s last four games overall. It also hit in three straight Magic games. On the other side, the under has hit in three out of the Grizzlies’ last four games.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Prediction: UNDER 222.5