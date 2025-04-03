Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction: Can Memphis Turn Things Around?

The Memphis Grizzlies head to Miami to take on the Heat on Thursday night. Memphis enters this matchup on a 4 game losing streak and currently sit with a 44-32 record. Miami has won 6 straight games and enter Thursday with a 35-41 record. They are currently 4.5 point home dogs with this Grizzlies vs. Heat matchup set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Grizzlies (-4.5) at Miami Heat (+4.5) o/u 228.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 3, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: TNT

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Grizzlies

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Memphis. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies late season struggles have continued as they have now lost 4 straight games and 7 of their last 8. The latest was a 134-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Ja Morant led the team with 36 points on 14 of 22 shooting from the field. Jaren Jackson Jr. followed him up with 22 points. Santi Aldama added 18 points off the bench while making 4 of his 6 three point attempts. Memphis was on the wrong side of a 52 point game from Stephen Curry.

Miami Heat

The Heat have won their last 6 games with the latest being a 124-103 victory over the Boston Celtics. Tyler Herro led the team with 25 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds. Bam Adebayo followed him up with 21 points. Kyle Anderson was big off of the bench with 19 points on 7 of 11 from the field. Duncan Robinson and Andrew Wiggins were out for this matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Betting Trends

Memphis is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-2 in Memphis’ last 6 games

Miami is 8-0 ATS in their last 8 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Miami’s last 5 games

Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction:

I’m going to roll with the Grizzlies in this matchup on Thursday night. These two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions, with the Heat winning 6 straight and covering in 8 straight while the Grizzlies have lost 7 of their last 8 games. But I think Miami is due for a pull back after a blowout win over one of the best teams in the league. They head back home for the second leg of a back-to-back where they are 6-8 ATS with no rest. They are still just 16-18 ATS following a win and that’s with the 7 straight streak they are on. On top of that the Heat are still struggling with injuries to some of their top guys. Memphis blew out Miami 125-91 just two weeks ago. I think this is a good spot to get the better team at a low number.

Grizzlies vs. Heat Prediction: Grizzlies -4.5