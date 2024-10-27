Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: Can L.A. cover without Leonard?

The L.A. Clippers head to San Francisco to face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night at 8:30 PM ET. Can the Warriors cover the 9.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Clippers vs. Warriors betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Clippers went 51-31 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 40-48 ATS last season.

The Golden State Warriors went 46-36 straight up in the regular season last year. They were 43-39-1 ATS last season.

Clippers vs. Warriors Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Los Angeles Clippers (+9.5) at 510 Golden State Warriors (-9.5); o/u 222.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Satuday, October 27, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Clippers vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard won’t play against the Warriors on Sunday. Leonard has a knee injury that will likely keep him out multiple weeks, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Los Angeles center Mo Bamba (knee) didn’t play against the Nuggets on Saturday, and he’s unlikely to suit up against the Warriors on Sunday.

Former Clippers power forward PJ Tucker is away from the team for the foreseeable future. He’s 39 years old and in the last year of a three-year contract. L.A. said in a statement that they’re trying “to find the best situation for him moving forward.” Tucker averaged 15.0 minutes per contest in 28 regular season games for the Clippers last season.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield had a monster game in his team’s 127-86 win over the Jazz on Friday night. In that contest, the Oklahoma alum shot 10 of 14 from the field, and 7 of 9 from long range on the way to scoring 27 points. He added 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal to his stat line for good measure.

Golden State small forward Andrew Wiggins logged his first double-double of 2024 in his team’s win over Utah on Friday night. In that game, the former #1 overall pick recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 made three-pointers. Wiggins is averaging 15.0 points per game this season.

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Los Angeles is 4-5 ATS in their last 9 games against Golden State.

Golden State is an NBA-best 8-2 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

Golden State is 27-19-1 ATS after a win since the start of last season.

Clippers vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

The Clippers will be playing on Sunday night on the second night of a road back-to-back in San Francisco. Los Angeles beat Denver 109-104 on the road on Saturday night, now they’ll face an undefeated Golden State team 24 hours later. It’s worth noting that Paul George is now on the Philadelphia 76ers, Kawhi Leonard will be out of the lineup for multiple weeks, and James Harden is 35 years old. It’s possible L.A. will give Harden a breather on the second night of a back-to-back against Golden State on Sunday. For that reason, it’s worth monitoring the injury report all the way up to game time.

The Warriors don’t have Klay Thompson anymore, as he signed with the Dallas Mavericks this past offseason. But they now have Buddy Hield. The former Sacramento King is averaging 24.5 points per game in his first two contests with the Warriors. That figure leads the club by a considerable margin. Golden State has an average scoring margin of +38.5 points per game through their first two games this season. I think they can beat a short-handed and fatigued Clippers team by double-digits on Sunday. I’m laying the points with the Warriors in this one.

Clippers vs. Warriors Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -9.5