Clippers vs. Suns Prediction: Is Over/Under set too low?

The Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) will face the Phoenix Suns (28-33) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Footprint Center in Phoenix. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET and will be televised nationally on TNT, truTV, and MAX. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (-2) at Phoenix Suns (+2); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: TNT/Max

Clippers vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Love Los Angeles

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Series

The Suns have dominated the season series thus far, leading 3-0 against the Clippers. In these matchups, Phoenix has averaged 117.3 points per game and has been particularly effective from beyond the arc, shooting 44.4% on three-point attempts.

Los Angeles Clippers Overview

The Clippers are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings. They are coming off a 108-102 road loss to the LA Lakers on Sunday, where Kawhi Leonard led with a double-double performance of 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Phoenix Suns Overview

The Suns are ninth in the Western Conference and have struggled recently, losing five of their last seven games. In their last outing, they suffered a 125-119 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Clippers vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which is listed at 225.5 at Bovada. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over has hit seven times. In the Clippers’ last 10 games, the over is 6-4 and the over has cashed in four out of the Suns’ last five games overall.

Clippers vs. Suns Betting Prediction: OVER 225.5