Clippers vs. Pistons Prediction: Will Detroit win seventh straight game?

The Clippers (31-25) are set to face the Detroit Pistons (31-26) tonight at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Both teams are playing the second game of back-to-back sets, with the Clippers coming off a 129-111 loss to the Pacers, while the Pistons secured a 148-143 victory over the Hawks. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Pistons matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (-2) at Detroit Pistons (+2); o/u 224.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: N/A

Clippers vs. Pistons Public Betting: Bettors Backing Home Dog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Pistons when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Clippers vs. Pistons Team Breakdown

Los Angeles Clippers Overview: The Clippers have lost two consecutive games and five of their last ten. In their recent defeat against the Pacers, James Harden led the team with 31 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds, while Ivica Zubac added 22 points. Notably, Kawhi Leonard (left foot soreness) and Norman Powell (knee) did not play in that game. Leonard has not participated in both games of back-to-back sets this season, so his status for tonight remains uncertain. This season, the Clippers are averaging 110.9 points per game on 47.1% shooting and allowing 108.5 points per game defensively.

Detroit Pistons Overview: The Pistons are on a six-game winning streak, having won eight of their last ten games. In their recent high-scoring win against the Hawks, Cade Cunningham delivered an impressive performance with 38 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds, while Malik Beasley contributed 24 points off the bench. Detroit shot 59.1% from the field and 50% from three-point range in that game. For the season, the Pistons are averaging 112.3 points per game and allowing 110.7 points per game.

Clippers vs. Pistons NBA Prediction:

The Clippers have won 10 straight games between these two teams but the Pistons are 7-3 against the spread in those 10 meetings. That means Detroit has also kept those games relatively close. The Clippers have dropped back-to-back games entering play tonight, while the Pistons have won eight out of their last 10 games. They’ve also won six straight games overall.

Clippers vs. Pistons Betting Prediction: DETOIT PISTONS +2