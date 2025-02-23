Clippers vs. Pacers Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Los Angeles Clippers are set to face the Indiana Pacers today, Sunday, February 23, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET. With Indiana laying 3 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 230. So, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Pacers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (+3.5) at Indiana Pacers (-3.5); o/u 230.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 23, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: N/A

Clippers vs. Pacers Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. So, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Records and Standings

Los Angeles Clippers: Holding a 31-24 record, the Clippers are currently 6th in the Western Conference.

Indiana Pacers: With a 31-23 record, the Pacers stand 4th in the Eastern Conference.

Recent Performance

Clippers: The team is coming off a loss that ended a three-game winning streak. In their recent defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kawhi Leonard contributed 25 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Pacers: Indiana is on a two-game winning streak. They recently secured a 127-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, with Tyrese Haliburton recording 22 points and nine assists.

Clippers vs. Pacers Key Players

Clippers: Norman Powell leads the team with an average of 24.2 points per game. James Harden contributes 21.5 points and 8.6 assists per game.

Pacers: Pascal Siakam averages 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Tyrese Haliburton adds 17.9 points along with 8.5 assists per game.

Clippers vs. Pacers Injury Report

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard (foot) and Norman Powell (knee) are listed as game-time decisions.

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) is out for the season, and Darius Garland is sidelined due to illness.

Clippers vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

I love the over. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 8-2. That includes a four-game over streak in this series. The over is also 7-3 in the Clippers’ last 10 games overall. It has cashed in seven out of the Pacers’ last 10 games as well.

Clippers vs. Pacers Betting Prediction: OVER 230.5