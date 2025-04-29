Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 Prediction: Will series stay low-scoring?

The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets are set to face off in a pivotal Game 5 tonight, April 29, 2025, at Ball Arena in Denver. With the series tied 2-2, both teams aim to gain the upper hand in this tightly contested first-round matchup.​ What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Clippers are 1.5-point road favorites versus the Nuggets. The total, meanwhile, sits at 208.5 points.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 Public Betting: Bettors Backing Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Overview

The series has been a back-and-forth battle, with both teams showcasing their strengths. The Nuggets secured a crucial win in Game 4 to even the series, demonstrating resilience despite injury concerns. The Clippers, on the other hand, have relied on their depth and veteran leadership to stay competitive.

Injury Report

Denver Nuggets:

Russell Westbrook: Questionable (left foot inflammation)

Michael Porter Jr.: Questionable (foot)

DaRon Holmes II: Out for season (Achilles)

Los Angeles Clippers:

No injuries reported; full roster available.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 NBA Prediction:

Given the Nuggets’ home-court advantage and the uncertainty surrounding key players’ health, this game is poised to be a contested battle. If Westbrook and Porter Jr. are able to contribute effectively, Denver could leverage their home energy to secure a win. However, the Clippers’ full-strength roster and playoff experience might give them the edge in crunch time.

That said, when it comes to this matchup, I’m taking the under. In the past 10 meetings between these two teams, the under is 8-2. That includes cashing in every game in this series.

Clippers vs. Nuggets Game 5 Betting Prediction: UNDER 208.5