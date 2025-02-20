Clippers vs. Bucks Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

The Los Angeles Clippers (31-23) will face the Milwaukee Bucks (29-24) on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are favored by 1.5 points, with an over/under set at 225.5 points. With Milwaukee laying a point, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Clippers vs. Bucks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Clippers (+1) at Milwaukee Bucks (-1); o/u 225.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Recent Performance:

Los Angeles Clippers: The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak, including a 120-116 overtime victory against the Utah Jazz. They have a 31-23 record and are positioned sixth in the Western Conference.

Milwaukee Bucks: The Bucks have a 29-24 record and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. They secured a 103-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last game.

Key Players:

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks): Lillard has been instrumental for the Bucks, averaging nearly 26 points per game. In a previous matchup against the Clippers, he recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks): Acquired from the Clippers in a trade on February 6, 2025, Porter brings additional depth to the Bucks’ roster.

Clippers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

Take the over. In the Clippers’ last 10 games, the over is 8-2. That includes a four-game over streak that began on February 6 against Indiana and ran through the Clippers’ last game (at Utah) before NBA All-Star Weekend. The over has also hit in two out of the Bucks’ last three games.

Clippers vs. Bucks Betting Prediction: OVER 225.5