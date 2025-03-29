Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction: Can Boston Continue to Dominate?

The Boston Celtics head to San Antonio to take on the Spurs on Saturday night. Boston has won 7 straight games and are currently 54-19 on the season. San Antonio has lost two straight games and are currently 31-41 on the season. They are currently 12 point home dogs with this Celtics vs. Spurs matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (-12) at San Antonio Spurs (+12) o/u 229

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: NBA TV

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Celtics

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 84% of bets are on Boston. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston Celtics

The Celtics have won 12 of their last 13 games. The latest was a 132-102 victory over the Suns on Wednesday night. Kristaps Porzingis led the team with 30 points, making 10 of his 15 shot attempts. Jaylen Brown followed him up with 24 points. Al Horford ended with a 16 point 10 rebound double-double. Jayson Tatum missed this matchup, however he has been cleared to play on Saturday night.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs have lost their last two games, with the latest being a 124-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Devin Vassell finished with 22 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field. Stephon Castle matched his 22 points while shooting 9 of 23 from the field and bringing in 11 rebounds and 8 assists. Keldon Johnson added 17 points off of the bench.

Celtics vs. Spurs Betting Trends

Boston is 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in Boston’s last 5 games

San Antonio is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 3-2 in San Antonio’s last 5 games

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction:

I like the Celtics to cover the spread in this matchup on Saturday night. Boston has covered in each of their last 4 games and 5 of their last 6 road games. They have also covered in each of the last 4 head-to-head matchups between these two teams. Their defense has been locked in over the course of their current win streak, holding opponents to 102 points or less in 5 of the 7 games. The Celtics have won by double digits in each of their last 4 games, including a 30 point win over the Suns who were on a 4 game win streak entering the game. Now they get their star player back on the court as well.

Celtics vs. Spurs Prediction: Celtics -12