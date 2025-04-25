Celtics vs. Magic Game 3 Prediction: Defensive struggle in Orlando?

​The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are set to clash in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference First Round series on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando. The Celtics lead the series 2-0. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Magic Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 25, 2025

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 4.5-point home favorites versus the Magic. The total, meanwhile, sits at 197.5 points.

Celtics vs. Magic Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Recap

Boston secured a 2-0 series lead with a 112-103 victory in Game 2, despite the absence of Jayson Tatum due to injury. Jaylen Brown stepped up with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. Kristaps Porziņģis added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Derrick White and Payton Pritchard contributed crucial three-pointers late in the game. The Celtics’ depth and resilience have been key factors in their success so far.​

Orlando’s physical style of play has been evident, with aggressive defense leading to high foul counts. However, their offense has struggled, particularly from beyond the arc, shooting just 24% in Game 2. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have been consistent contributors, but the team needs improved shooting to challenge Boston effectively.

Game 3 Outlook

Returning home, the Magic aim to leverage the energy of the Kia Center crowd to shift the series momentum. Their defense has been disruptive, but offensive efficiency will be crucial to secure a win.​

Boston, on the other hand, looks to maintain their composure and continue executing their game plan. The potential return of Jayson Tatum could bolster their lineup, but even in his absence, the team’s depth has proven formidable.​

Key Players to Watch

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown has been a standout performer, and Kristaps Porziņģis provides a significant presence in the paint. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard offer valuable contributions off the bench.​

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are central to the team’s offensive efforts. Improved shooting from the supporting cast will be essential for a competitive showing.​

Celtics vs. Magic Game 3 NBA Prediction:

I know the last game in this series went over, but I like the under tonight. It’s cashed in seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The under has also hit in three out of Boston’s last four games and in two out of Orlando’s last three contests.

Celtics vs. Magic Game 3 Betting Prediction: UNDER 197.5