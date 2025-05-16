Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 Prediction: Will New York close out Boston?

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks face off in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday, May 16, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks lead the series 3–2 and have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 16, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Knicks are 2.5-point home favorites versus the Celtics. The total, meanwhile, sits at 210 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 6 Preview: Celtics at Knicks

Celtics: Defending Champions on the Brink

The Celtics kept their season alive with a dominant 127–102 win over the Knicks in Game 5, despite being without star player Jayson Tatum, who recently underwent Achilles surgery. Jaylen Brown led the team with an all-around performance, while Luke Kornet delivered a career-defining defensive showing, highlighted by seven blocks. Derrick White stepped up offensively, scoring 34 points to fill the scoring gap left by Tatum.

Coach Joe Mazzulla praised the team’s resilience and highlighted key adjustments, including those related to Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to battle a lingering illness. The victory forces a Game 6 and restores some optimism.

Knicks: On the Verge of Advancing

The Knicks are at a critical juncture in their playoff journey, facing the Boston Celtics in Game 6. Leading the series 3–2, the Knicks have a chance at Madison Square Garden to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, setting up a favorable matchup against the Indiana Pacers, who just eliminated the top-seeded Cavaliers.

Despite injuries to key Celtics player Jayson Tatum, Boston remains dangerous due to their deep and experienced roster. Concerns persist about the Knicks’ starting lineup, which has underperformed statistically, requiring heavy reliance on Jalen Brunson’s late-game efforts.

Players like Josh Hart emphasize the need for unwavering focus and competitiveness, rejecting narratives that minimize the importance of each game. With the Knicks potentially on the cusp of their first NBA Finals appearance since the 1990s, Game 6 is framed as a must-win to avoid a perilous Game 7 in enemy territory and to capitalize on a rare and momentous opportunity.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 NBA Prediction:

The Knicks have momentum and home-court advantage, but the Celtics have shown resilience and depth, even without Tatum. If Boston’s supporting cast continues to step up and New York’s key players perform under pressure, this game could go either way. However, with the Knicks’ strong performance at home and the Celtics’ challenges without Tatum, New York is favored to close out the series in Game 6.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 6 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -2.5