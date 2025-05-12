Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 Prediction: Is Boston laying too many points?

The Boston Celtics and New York Knicks are set to clash in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks currently lead the series 2–1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 12, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 6.5-point road favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 209 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Overview:

Game 1 & 2: The Knicks secured both games in Boston, overcoming significant deficits to take a surprising 2–0 series lead.

Game 3: The Celtics responded with a commanding 115–93 victory at Madison Square Garden, showcasing their offensive prowess by hitting 20 of 40 three-point attempts.

Key Players:

Jayson Tatum (Celtics): Led the team with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in Game 3.

Payton Pritchard (Celtics): Contributed significantly off the bench with 23 points, including five three-pointers.

Jalen Brunson (Knicks): Averaging 24.3 points per game in the series, Brunson is expected to be a focal point in the Knicks’ offense.

Team Insights:

Celtics: After struggling with consistency in the first two games, Boston found its rhythm in Game 3, particularly from beyond the arc.

Knicks: The team acknowledged the need for increased urgency and defensive intensity following their Game 3 loss.

Trends:

The Celtics have a 5-game win streak at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 NBA Prediction:

Given the momentum from their Game 3 victory and historical success at Madison Square Garden, the Celtics are poised to even the series. However, the Knicks’ resilience and home-court advantage should not be underestimated.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 4 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +6.5