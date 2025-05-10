Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 Prediction: Is Boston laying too many points?

The Boston-New York NBA series will shift venues from TD Garden to Madison Square Garden on Saturday afternoon. With the road team laying 5.5 points and the total sitting at 205.5, what’s the best bet in today’s Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 10, 2025

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Celtics are 5.5-point road favorites versus the Knicks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 205.5 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Celtics’ Challenges

Fourth-Quarter Struggles: Boston has squandered 20-point leads in both games, with Game 2 culminating in a 91–90 loss. The Celtics went over eight minutes without a field goal in the fourth quarter.

Shooting Woes: Boston’s three-point shooting has been abysmal, hitting only 25 of 100 attempts in the series.

Injury Concerns: Kristaps Porziņģis has been dealing with an illness, affecting his performance and availability.

Knicks’ Strengths

Resilience: New York has demonstrated remarkable composure, coming back from 20-point deficits in both games.

Defensive Prowess: Players like Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have been instrumental in stifling Boston’s offense, especially in clutch moments.

Balanced Scoring: Karl-Anthony Towns has been dominant, contributing significantly on both ends of the floor.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 NBA Prediction:

I don’t think we should just assume that the Celtics’ problems won’t continue, even if they’re the better team in this series – and they are. That’s especially true with the venue shifting from TD Garden to MSG for Game 3 today. Bottom line? Give me the points with the more confident team.

Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +5.5