Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Can Boston extend winning streak?

The Boston Celtics head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Sunday night at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Cavaliers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 16-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 17-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-6 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Boston Celtics (-1.5) at 536 Cleveland Cavaliers (+1.5); o/u 235.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, December 1, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: NBA TV

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (knee), point guard Derrick White (foot), center Al Horford (toe), and point guard Jrue Holiday (right adductor tightness) are all officially listed as questionable to play against the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Payton Pritchard and/or Jaden Springer would likely fill in for White or Holiday. Neemias Queta and/or Luke Kornet would likely fill in for Porzingis or Horford. All four Boston players on the injury report are averaging over 9.0 points per game this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guard Max Strus (ankle), power forward Dean Wade (ankle), and forward Emoni Bates (knee) will all sit out Sunday’s home date with the Celtics. Wade is averaging 5.5 points per game in 13 regular season appearances (7 starts) this year.

Georges Niang and Tristan Thompson should absorb most of Wade’s minutes. Ty Jerome and Caris LeVert have been getting more floor time while Strus has been out of the lineup. Jerome is having the most success of that duo. In 20 appearances, the Virginia alum is putting up 12.1 points and 3.8 assists per game in just 19.2 minutes per contest this season.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 57-53-6 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season.

Boston is 29-27-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the beginning of last season.

Cleveland is 31-33-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 0-2 ATS in their last 2 games overall.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Boston has several key players listed as questionable to play on Sunday. They are Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday. It’s worth monitoring that group’s status all the way up to game time. Even if a couple of those players are forced to sit out, I think Boston has enough depth to win this game outright.

The Celtics are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Cleveland. This is relevant because the spread on this game is only Boston -1.5. All the Celtics need to do is win by 2 points or more to cover the number. They’ve beaten the Cavs by 2 points or more 4 times in a row dating back to last season. I like Boston to earn another 2+-point victory on Sunday night. The Celtics are the pick.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -1.5