Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction: Can Bucks spring home upset?

The Boston Celtics head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET. Can the Bucks cover the 3.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Celtics vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Boston Celtics are 8-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-6 ATS this season.

Celtics vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Boston Celtics (-3.5) at 504 Milwaukee Bucks (+3.5); o/u 229.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 10, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Celtics vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown (hip), guard Jaden Springer (knee), and center Luke Kornet (hamstring) are all officially listed as questionable to play against the Bucks on Sunday afternoon. Brown is second on the team in scoring with 25.7 points per game this year.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis (foot) will miss Sunday’s contest and likely several more games after that. The team is remaining patient with his recovery, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He could be back sometime in December. Porzingis averaged 20.1 points per game during the regular season last year.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks small forward Khris Middleton (ankle) won’t play against the Celtics on Sunday. He averaged 15.1 points per game in 55 regular season starts last season.

Milwaukee power forward Giannis Antetkounmpo (knee) and guard Ryan Rollins (shoulder) are both probable to play on Sunday. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring with 30.1 points per game this year.

Bucks shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (back) and guard Andre Jackson Jr. (hip) are both listed as questionable for Sunday’s home date with the Celtics. Trent is averaging 7.3 points per contest in 8 games of action (7 starts) for Milwaukee this season.

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Boston is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Milwaukee.

Boston is 44-46-3 ATS as a road favorite since the start of the 2022 season.

Milwaukee is 5-2 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2022 season.

Milwaukee is 137-123-5 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2018 season.

Celtics vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The injury status of Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown looms large over this game. Brown hasn’t played since Boston’s 124-109 victory over Charlotte on November 1st. The Celtics have gone 3-1 straight up and 1-3 against the spread in the 3 games that Brown has been out. He’s the team’s second-leading scorer and one of the club’s better perimeter defenders. He’s questionable for this contest. If Jaylen Brown can’t play, the Celtics will almost certainly feel his absence.

The Bucks need to start playing better now if they don’t want their season to get away from them. Milwaukee is 2-7 straight up this season and 3-6 against the spread. The Bucks are coached by Doc Rivers, who was the Celtics head coach for 10 years earlier this century. He will have the team motivated and ready to play in what could turn out to be a pivotal game on Sunday.

One final stat drives the point home for Milwaukee. The Bucks are 4-1 ATS in the last calendar year against the Celtics. Milwaukee faced Boston at home twice in that span. The Bucks won both games at Fiserv Forum by double digits. I don’t know if Milwaukee will win going away on Sunday, but I do think they’ll cover. I’m taking the Bucks and the points at home in this one.

Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS +3.5