Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction: Will Boston cover 7-point Spread in Philly?

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. This matchup features two of the league’s top scorers: Jayson Tatum of the Celtics, averaging 27 points per game, and Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers, averaging 27.6 points per game. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Celtics vs. 76ers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Celtics (-7) at Philadelphia 76ers (+7); o/u 224.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Celtics vs. 76ers Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance and Standings:

Boston Celtics: With a 39-16 record, the Celtics are positioned second in the Eastern Conference. They concluded the first half of the season with a three-game winning streak, including a 116-103 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Philadelphia 76ers: The 76ers hold a 20-34 record, placing them 11th in the Eastern Conference. They faced a 100-96 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in their last game before the All-Star break.

Boston Celtics: Guard Jrue Holiday is expected to return after missing four games due to a shoulder injury. In his 44 games this season, Holiday has averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

Philadelphia 76ers: Center Joel Embiid is anticipated to play despite ongoing knee issues.

Head-to-Head Matchup:

This season, the Celtics and 76ers have split their meetings, each securing a road victory. Boston won 118-110 in Philadelphia, while the 76ers edged out a 118-114 victory in Boston.

Celtics vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The Celtics have demonstrated strong performance, especially on the road with a 22-6 record. The return of Holiday bolsters their lineup, complementing key players like Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis.

Conversely, the 76ers have struggled with consistency and injuries throughout the season. While Embiid’s presence is crucial, his knee issues may impact his effectiveness. Given the current form and health of both teams, the Celtics are favored to secure a victory in this matchup.

But will the Celtics cover? They’re 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games overall and are 6-4 against the spread over that same span. On the other side, the 76ers have dropped seven out of their last 10 games and are 4-6 against the number in their last 10 contests.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -7