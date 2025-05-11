Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4 Prediction: Is the betting total set too high?

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to even their Eastern Conference Semifinals series as they face the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, with coverage on TNT, truTV, and Max. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4 prediction?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavs at Indiana Pacers

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 11, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indi

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 5-point road favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 231 points.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 4 Preview: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Series Context: The Pacers lead the series 2–1. After dropping the first two games at home, the Cavaliers responded with a dominant 126–104 victory in Game 3, showcasing their offensive depth and defensive prowess.

Cavaliers’ Outlook: Cleveland’s resurgence in Game 3 was fueled by the return of key players Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Donovan Mitchell led the charge with 43 points, supported by Garland’s playmaking and Mobley’s interior presence. The Cavaliers’ defense tightened, particularly in the second quarter, limiting the Pacers to just 13 points.

Pacers’ Perspective: Indiana’s high-octane offense, orchestrated by Tyrese Haliburton, struggled in Game 3 against Cleveland’s adjusted defensive schemes. Despite the setback, the Pacers remain confident, having already secured two road victories in the series.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4 NBA Prediction:

Give me the over. The over cashed in three out of the last four meetings between these two teams. Even though the under hit in the last meeting, the two teams combined for 230 points. The over missed by a single bucket.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 4 Betting Prediction: OVER 231