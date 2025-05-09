Cavs vs. Pacers Game 3 Prediction: Will Indiana pull off another upset?

Indiana leads its series with Cleveland 2-0 and will have homecourt advantage when the two teams tip off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cavs vs. Pacers Game 3 matchup from Gainbridge Fieldhouse?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavs at Indiana Pacers

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 9, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 2.5-point road favorites versus the Pacers. The total, meanwhile, sits at 229.5 points.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 3 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 58% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Series Status: Pacers lead 2–0

The Cleveland Cavaliers face a critical Game 3 on the road against the Indiana Pacers, trailing the Eastern Conference Semifinals 2–0. Despite a stellar 64–18 regular-season record and being led by Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson, the Cavs have struggled to close out games in the postseason, reminiscent of past playoff disappointments.

In Game 2, the Cavs suffered a heartbreaking loss, with Donovan Mitchell scoring a playoff-high 48 points but committing crucial late-game errors. Evan Mobley, the newly crowned Defensive Player of the Year, added 20 points and 10 rebounds. However, injuries to key players like Darius Garland and De’Andre Hunter have strained the roster, forcing bench players into larger roles with inconsistent results.

The Pacers have capitalized on these opportunities, with Tyrese Haliburton leading the charge. In Game 2, Haliburton’s game-winning three-pointer secured the win, while Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner contributed significantly. The Pacers’ depth and cohesion have been evident, with six players scoring in double figures in both games.

Key Matchup Factors

Cavs’ Mental Toughness: The Cavaliers need to overcome their postseason demons and prove they can execute under pressure.

Injury Impact: The absence of Garland and Hunter has disrupted the Cavs’ rotation, placing additional pressure on Mitchell and Mobley.

Pacers’ Depth: Indiana’s balanced scoring and defensive schemes have given them an edge, especially in late-game situations.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA Prediction:

Game 3 is a must-win for the Cavaliers to stay alive in the series. They’ll need to address their late-game execution issues and find ways to compensate for their injured players. The Pacers, with their balanced attack and home-court advantage, will look to extend their series lead and move closer to advancing.

The Cavaliers’ resilience will be tested in this pivotal Game 3. While Mitchell’s scoring prowess and Mobley’s defensive presence are formidable, the Pacers’ depth and recent momentum give them the advantage.

Cavs vs. Pacers Game 3 Betting Prediction: INDIANA PACERS +2.5