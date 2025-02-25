Cavs vs. Magic Prediction: Will Cleveland cover 7.5-point Spread?

The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10) are set to face the Orlando Magic (29-30) on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 7:30 PM ET at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The game will be broadcast on TNT, truTV, and MAX. Will Cleveland cover the 7.5-point spread in tonight’s Cavs vs. Magic matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavs (-7.5) at Orlando Magic (+7.5); o/u 222.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Cavs vs. Magic Public Betting: Bettors Love Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Cleveland Cavaliers: Leading the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers are on a seven-game winning streak. In their recent 129-123 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Evan Mobley delivered a standout performance with 25 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks. Darius Garland is listed as questionable for the upcoming game.

Orlando Magic: Currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, the Magic have won five of their last ten games. They secured a 110-90 win against the Washington Wizards in their latest outing, with Franz Wagner contributing 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner are expected to be sidelined for this matchup.

Cavs vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

I’m laying the wood with Cleveland. The Cavs have won back-to-back games against the Magic, covering in both instances. They’ve also won nine out of their last 10 games straight up and are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games overall.

Cavs vs. Magic Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -7.5