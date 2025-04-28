Cavs vs. Heat Game 4 Prediction: Will teams cash over?

The Cleveland Cavaliers aim to complete a first-round sweep of the Miami Heat tonight in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Tip-off is at 7:30 PM ET at the Kaseya Center in Miami, with national coverage on TNT and streaming via truTV and Max. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Cavs vs. Heat Game 4 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavs at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 28, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cavs are 8.5-point road favorites versus the Heat. The total, meanwhile, sits at 211.5 points.

Cavs vs. Heat Game 4 Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cleveland has dominated the series, particularly in Game 3, where they secured a 37-point victory. The Cavaliers outscored the Heat 60–30 in the paint and outrebounded them 46–29, including a 13–5 advantage on the offensive glass.

Players to Watch

Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: After a subdued 13-point performance in Game 3, Mitchell is poised for a bounce-back game.

Max Strus: Contributed 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in Game 3, showcasing his versatility.

Jarrett Allen: Led the team with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Game 3.

Heat:

Tyler Herro: Held to 13 points in Game 3, his lowest since March. Miami needs a strong performance from him to extend the series.

Bam Adebayo: Consistent contributor, averaging 18.1 points and 9.6 rebounds this season.

Injury Report

Cavaliers:

Darius Garland: Questionable with a left toe sprain; missed Game 3 and may be rested to ensure full recovery for the next round.

Heat:

Kevin Love: Out due to personal reasons.

Terry Rozier: Out with an ankle sprain.

Dru Smith: Out for the season with a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Isaiah Stevens: Ineligible for the playoffs due to a two-way contract.

Cavs vs. Heat Game 4 NBA Prediction:

The Cavaliers have demonstrated depth and dominance throughout the series, even with key players like Darius Garland sidelined. Their ability to control the paint and bench contributions have been pivotal. The Heat, facing elimination, need a significant turnaround, particularly from Tyler Herro, to avoid a sweep. Given the current momentum, Cleveland is favored to close out the series tonight. But I love the over.

Cavs vs. Heat Game 4 Betting Prediction: OVER 211.5