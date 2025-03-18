Cavs vs. Clippers Prediction: Will game go over betting total?

With the road team laying 4 points and the total sitting at 231.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Cavs vs. Clippers matchup? Tip-off from Intuit Dome will take place at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavs (-4) at Los Angeles Clippers (+4); o/u 231.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

TV: N/A

Cavs vs. Clippers Public Betting: Bettors Love Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast the NBA’s best record at 56-11, having already clinched their division with 15 games remaining. They are coming off a rare loss to the Orlando Magic, which serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead as they embark on a West Coast trip. Despite this setback, the Cavaliers have been dominant this season, particularly on the road, where they hold a 26-6 record with a point differential of +11. ​

Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers enter this matchup with a 38-30 record, placing them eighth in the Western Conference. They are currently on a three-game winning streak, having secured victories against the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat. The Clippers have been formidable at home, winning their last six games and holding a 23-10 home record.

Key Players

Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell has been in fine form, averaging 25.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.4 rebounds over his last 10 games, including a standout 41-point performance against the Boston Celtics on February 28.

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard has been finding his rhythm, averaging 23.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over his last 10 games.

Cavs vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

This matchup features the league-leading Cavaliers against a resurgent Clippers team aiming to solidify their playoff position. The Cavaliers will look to bounce back from their recent loss, while the Clippers aim to extend their home winning streak. Given both teams’ recent performances and the Clippers’ strong home record, this game promises to be a competitive and entertaining contest.

I’m taking the over at Bovada.lv. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over cashed seven times.

Cavs vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: OVER 232