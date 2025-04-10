Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction: Can Indiana Dominate at Home?

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Indianapolis to take on the Pacers on Thursday night. Cleveland is coming off of a win and currently sit with a 63-16 record. Indiana has won their last 5 games and enter Thursday with a 48-31 record. They are currently 9 point home favorites with this Cavaliers vs. Pacers matchup set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers (+9) at Indiana Pacers (-9) o/u 229.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 10, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: TNT

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Cavaliers

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 68% of bets are on Cleveland. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs are coming off of a 135-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. They have won 4 of their last 5 games. Darius Garland led the way on Tuesday with 28 points. Evan Mobley followed him up with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. Ty Jerome finished with 18 points and De’Andre Hunter added 17 points off of the bench. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, and Evan Mobley are all ruled out for Thursday night. Jarrett Allen will most likely only participate in the first half again as he looks to play in all 82 games this season.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers have won 6 of their last 7 games, including 5 straight. The latest was a 104-98 victory over Washington on Tuesday night. It wasn’t the strongest of efforts from Indiana as the Wizards were flirting with victory for most of the night. Pascal Siakam led the team with 24 points. Tyrese Haliburton followed him up with 22 points. Myles Turner struggled for just 4 of 13 from the field and 1 for 7 from three.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Betting Trends

Cleveland is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games

The UNDER is 3-1 in Cleveland’s last 4 games

Indiana is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

The OVER is 5-4-1 in Indiana’s last 10 games

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction:

Take the Pacers to cover the spread in this matchup. Cleveland is playing without 4 of their starting 5 and Jarrett Allen will have limited participation in this matchup. Indiana has more to play for as they look to clinch the 4th seed and possibly chase down the Knicks for the 3rd. Also the Pacers can’t possibly be happy with their performance on Tuesday night against the Wizards. I think they look to make a statement on Thursday night against the Cavs backups.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Prediction: Pacers -9.5