Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction: Will Milwaukee Struggle at Home?

The Cleveland Cavaliers head on the road to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Sunday night. Cleveland is riding a 13 game win streak and is currently 53-10 on the season. The Bucks are coming off of a loss and enter Sunday with a 36-26 record. They are currently 8 point home dogs with this Cavaliers vs. Bucks matchup set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers (-8) at Milwaukee Bucks (+8) o/u 237

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Bucks

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting page shows that 62% of bets are on Milwaukee. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs pulled out a 118-117 victory on Friday night to beat the Hornets and add to their 13 game win streak. Donovan Mitchell led the team with 24 points, although he struggled shooting the ball. He made 6 of his 19 shot attempts, was 0-6 from 3 point land, and 12 for 18 from the free throw line. Darius Garland followed him up with 20 points. Evan Mobley finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges went off for the Hornets, dropping 46 points in the loss.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks saw their 4 game win streak come to an end on Saturday night when they lost to the Orlando Magic 111-109. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 37 points and 11 rebounds. Damian Lillard followed him up with 26 points. The Bucks had a great shooting night, making 55% of their shots and 48% from behind the arc. The free throw line let them down in a tight game, as they made 69% from the line.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Cleveland is 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games

The OVER is 3-2 in Cleveland’s last 5 games

Milwaukee is 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 4-0 in Milwaukee’s last 4 games

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction:

Take the Cavs to cover the spread on Sunday night. Cleveland tops the NBA with a 40-22-1 ATS record this season. They are 20-10 ATS on the road. The Bucks just lost a tight game against the Magic on Saturday night and will be on the back-to-back on Sunday. With no rest, Milwaukee has struggled with a 3-8-1 record ATS. On the other side, Cleveland is 11-3 ATS with a rest advantage. The Cavs rank 1st in points per game in the league and Donovan Mitchell is coming off of one of his worst shooting performances of the season and will be looking to bounce back strong. Take the Cavs on the road on Sunday.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks Prediction: Cavs -8