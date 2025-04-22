Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 Prediction: Will over cash?

​The Milwaukee Bucks aim to bounce back in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Pacers currently lead the series 1-0 after a commanding 117–98 victory in Game 1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBA TV

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Pacers are 4-point home favorites versus the Bucks. The total, meanwhile, sits at 229 points.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

In the series opener, the Pacers established dominance early, leading by 24 points at halftime. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while Myles Turner contributed 19 points and four blocks. Tyrese Haliburton orchestrated the offense with 10 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists. For Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 36 points and 12 rebounds, but the Bucks struggled offensively, shooting just 41% from the field and 24% from three-point range.

Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard, sidelined since March 18 due to a blood clot in his right calf, has been upgraded to questionable for Game 2. Lillard resumed full basketball activities after being cleared last Thursday and participated fully in Monday’s practice. His potential return could provide a significant boost to Milwaukee’s offense.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 NBA Prediction:

I’m taking the over, which has hit in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. The over is also 7-2-1 in the Bucks’ last 10 games overall and hit in two out of the last three Indiana games.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2 Betting Prediction: OVER 229