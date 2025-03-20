Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction: Can Bucks cover as road favorites?

The Milwaukee Bucks head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET on Spectrum Sports Net +. Can the Lakers cover the 3-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Bucks vs. Lakers betting prediction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 38-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-35-2 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 43-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-28-1 ATS this season.

Bucks vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Milwaukee Bucks (-3) at 560 Los Angeles Lakers (+3); o/u 225.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Spectrum Sports Net +

Bucks vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), point guard Damian Lillard (groin), and shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (knee) are all officially listed as probable to play against the Lakers on Thursday. Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.2 points per game in 2024-25 and Lillard is pouring in 24.9 points per contest this season.

Milwaukee backup center Jericho Sims had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb earlier this week. He’s expected to miss about a month of action. Sims is averaging 4.9 rebounds per contest in 14 appearances for the Bucks this season.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will miss Thursday’s home date with the Bucks. He’s working his way back from a groin injury and could be ready to play in a week. James is averaging 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field in his age-40 season this year.

Los Angeles power forward Maxi Kleber (foot), power forward Rui Hachimura (knee), and center Trey Jemison III (illness) all missed the Lakers game against the Nuggets on Wednesday. Kleber will sit out again on Thursday while the status of Hachimura and Jemison is unclear at the time of this writing.

It’s worth noting Thursday’s game will be the second night of a home back-to-back for the Lakers.

Bucks vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Milwaukee is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 39-35-1 in Milwaukee’s road games since the start of last season.

The under is 19-16 in Los Angeles’s home games this season.

The Lakers are 11-14 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Bucks vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers’ chances in this game largely hinge on who will be available. Los Angeles small forward LeBron James will miss Thursday’s game as he recovers from a groin injury. It’s unclear if the Lakers will play Luka Doncic in Thursday’s contest, as it constitutes the second leg of a back-to-back.

Doncic played 32 minutes in the Lakers’ 120-108 home win over the Nuggets on Wednesday. The Slovenian national recorded a final stat line of 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists while shooting 10 of 21 from the floor and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. It would make sense if the Lakers would want to give Doncic a day off on Thursday, and that may be why Milwaukee is favored by 3 points in this game. Regardless, it’s worth checking the status of Luka Doncic all the way up to game time.

It’s also worth noting, that the Bucks did thump the Lakers 126-106 in Milwaukee just a week ago, so that could be one of the reasons they’re favored as well. In a contrarian play, I like the Bucks to win and cover on Thursday. The pick is the Milwaukee Bucks -3 points over the L.A. Lakers at Bovada.lv.

Bucks vs. Lakers Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -3