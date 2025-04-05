Bucks vs. Heat Prediction: Will Miami cash for a 10th straight game?

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET.​ What’s the best bet in tonight’s Bucks vs. Heat matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (-2) at Miami Heat (+2); o/u 215.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

TV: N/A

Bucks vs. Heat Public Betting: Bettors Favor Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Milwaukee Bucks (40-33): The Bucks currently hold the 6th position in the Eastern Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with averages of 30.2 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. Damian Lillard contributes significantly with 25.0 points and 7.1 assists per game. The team averages 114.9 points per game while allowing 112.9 points to opponents.

Miami Heat (32-41): The Heat are positioned 10th in the Eastern Conference. Tyler Herro is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 23.6 points, along with 5.6 assists per game. Bam Adebayo adds depth with 19.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Miami scores an average of 109.8 points per game and allows the same number to their opponents.

Key Matchup Factors

Season Series: The Bucks have dominated the season series so far, and the Heat will be looking to avoid a sweep in this matchup. ​

Injury Reports: As of recent reports, Jimmy Butler has faced multiple suspensions during the season due to conduct detrimental to the team, impacting the Heat’s performance. For the Bucks, Khris Middleton returned to play on December 6, 2024, after recovering from offseason ankle surgeries.

Offensive and Defensive Stats: The Bucks have a higher offensive output, averaging 114.9 points per game compared to the Heat’s 109.8. Defensively, both teams allow approximately the same points per game, around 109.8.

Bucks vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Give me those Heat at Bovada.lv. Miami has covered in nine out of its last 10 games overall. The Heat have also won six out of their last 10 contests straight up. They had won six straight games before dropping a 110-108 loss to the Grizzlies. They still covered as a 5.5-point underdog and have now cashed in nine straight.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +2