Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction: Is Over/Under set too high?

The Milwaukee Bucks (34-25) will face the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network. Will Atlanta cover as a 5.5-point home favorite in tonight’s Bucks vs. Hawks matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Milwaukee Bucks (-5.5) at Atlanta Hawks (+5.5); o/u 243.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

TV: N/A

Bucks vs. Hawks Public Betting: Bettors taking Milwaukee

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Milwaukee Bucks Overview

The Bucks have been in excellent form, winning six of their last seven games. In their recent 132-117 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly recorded a triple-double with 29 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists, while Damian Lillard added 28 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Antetokounmpo is probable for this game despite dealing with a left calf strain.

The Bucks are averaging 114.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and shooting 47.9% from the field.

Atlanta Hawks Overview

The Hawks have struggled recently, losing five of their last seven games. However, they secured a narrow 132-130 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their last outing, with Zaccharie Risacher leading the team with 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

Trae Young, who has been averaging 28.3 points and 11.6 assists per game in February, contributed 12 points and 15 assists in that game.

The Hawks are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, holding a play-in position.

Milwaukee will be without Kyle Kuzma and Pat Connaughton. Atlanta is missing Jalen Johnson, Larry Nance Jr., and Georges Niang.

Key Matchup

The battle between Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta’s Trae Young will be pivotal. Antetokounmpo’s dominance in the paint and Young’s playmaking abilities could significantly influence the game’s outcome.

Bucks vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which has hit in three straight games in this series. The under is also 5-2 in the Bucks’ last seven games.

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: UNDER 243