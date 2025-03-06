76ers vs. Celtics Prediction: Can Boston trounce Philadelphia?

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday night. The game is at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max. Can the Celtics cover the 14-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our 76ers vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 21-40 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-38-2 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 44-18 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 27-34-1 ATS this season.

76ers vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Philadelphia 76ers (+14) at 552 Boston Celtics (-14); o/u 222.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 6, 2025

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT/Max

76ers vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Celtics when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey (back), center Joel Embiid (knee), and point guard Kyle Lowry (hip) have all been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Celtics. Maxey is averaging 26.3 points per game and could be back this week. Embiid was averaging 23.8 points per contest but will miss the rest of the season.

Philadelphia forwards Paul Geoge (groin) and Justin Edwards (ankle) are both officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s game. George would be the bigger loss of that duo as he’s putting up 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this year.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum sat out Wednesday’s game against the Blazers with a shoulder injury. His status is uncertain for Thursday’s game against the Sixers. Tatum leads Boston in scoring this season with 26.8 points per game.

Boston center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and point guard Jrue Holiday (finger) both missed Wednesday’s game as well. It’s unclear whether either player will be ready to suit up on Thursday. Porzingis is averaging 18.9 points per contest while Holiday is logging 10.8 points per game in 2024-25. Payton Pritchard and Luke Kornet could assume larger roles if Holiday and Porzingis remain out of action on Thursday.

76ers vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Philadelphia is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is an NBA-worst 12-26-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Boston is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 70-62-3 ATS as the home team since the start of the 2022 season.

76ers vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

The 76ers appear to be coming apart at the seams. Philadelphia is 2-13 straight up in their last 15 games dating back to January 31st. What’s worse, is that Sixers star center Joel Embiid is out for the season, and point guard Tyrese Maxey will sit out Thursday’s game. Philadelphia forward Paul George is questionable to play on Thursday.

Assuming George does play, the Sixers will likely trot out a starting lineup of Jared Butler, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George, and Andre Drummond. I’m not sure how that group is going to score enough to keep up with the Celtics, who are sixth in scoring and third in the NBA In offensive efficiency this season.

Philadelphia will have the rest advantage in this contest, but the 76ers are an NBA-worst 4-10 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this year. I think the Celtics roll on Thursday night. Boston is the pick.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction: BOSTON CELTICS -14