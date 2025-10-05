BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
byMichael Cash
October 5, 2025
Roval 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (Charlotte)

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 11:54 am by Michael Cash

The Bank of America Roval 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. Our Roval 400 picks break down current odds, key betting storylines, and expert best bets for the 2.28-mile, 17-turn playoff cutoff. Use this preview alongside our NASCAR hub for more coverage and odds movement updates — your home for weekly Roval 400 picks and analysis.

Roval 400 Picks & Race Snapshot

  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Concord, NC
  • TV/Radio: USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
  • Track/Distance: 2.28-mile Roval · 109 laps / ~400 km (248.5 mi)
  • Stages: 25 / 25 / 59 laps

Roval 400 Odds: Current Outrights

Active race-winner prices (subject to change):

  • Shane van Gisbergen — -150
  • AJ Allmendinger — +800
  • Christopher Bell — +800
  • Kyle Larson — +1000
  • Chase Elliott — +1400
  • Tyler Reddick — +1400
  • William Byron — +1600
  • Michael McDowell — +2500
  • Ross Chastain — +3000
  • Ty Gibbs — +3000

Note: Odds update frequently through race weekend; shop multiple books for best numbers.

Roval 400 Betting Storylines

  • Road-course rulers: Shane van Gisbergen is the road ace of 2025; AJ Allmendinger and Chase Elliott bring elite Roval craft. Bell and Larson add qualifying upside + long-run pace.
  • Cutoff chaos: Round of 12 elimination raises volatility. Expect off-sequence pit timing and short fills to steal late track position.
  • Track position premium: The chicanes funnel the field; restart craft and clean pit execution often determine stage control.
  • Weather edge: Dry and pleasant (upper-70s/near-80°F, light wind) favors strategy over chaos; long-run balance matters.

Expert Roval 400 Picks & Best Bets

  • Outright (anchor): Shane van Gisbergen (short number) — road-course win equity leader. If price is too short, consider a live-bet entry after pit cycles.
  • Outright (value): Christopher Bell — qualifying ceiling + clean air conversion; stage-control candidate at this layout.
  • Top 5 Finish: Kyle Larson — last year’s winner; elite on braking/rotation. Ladder top-5/top-3 when he qualifies inside Row 3.
  • Top 10 / Sprinkle: Michael McDowell — road-race fundamentals and low error count make him a placement-market value.
  • Matchup: Reddick over Elliott — recent road-course median-lap stability + pole form signal; safer floor if cautions split stages.

