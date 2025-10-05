Roval 400 Picks: Odds & Best Bets (Charlotte)

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 11:54 am by Michael Cash

The Bank of America Roval 400 is set for Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 (3:00 p.m. ET) at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. Our Roval 400 picks break down current odds, key betting storylines, and expert best bets for the 2.28-mile, 17-turn playoff cutoff. Use this preview alongside our NASCAR hub for more coverage and odds movement updates — your home for weekly Roval 400 picks and analysis.

Roval 400 Picks & Race Snapshot Date: Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 — Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Concord, NC

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Concord, NC TV/Radio: USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

USA Network · PRN · SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track/Distance: 2.28-mile Roval · 109 laps / ~400 km (248.5 mi)

2.28-mile Roval · Stages: 25 / 25 / 59 laps

Roval 400 Odds: Current Outrights Active race-winner prices (subject to change): Shane van Gisbergen — -150

AJ Allmendinger — +800

Christopher Bell — +800

Kyle Larson — +1000

Chase Elliott — +1400

Tyler Reddick — +1400

William Byron — +1600

Michael McDowell — +2500

Ross Chastain — +3000

Ty Gibbs — +3000 Note: Odds update frequently through race weekend; shop multiple books for best numbers.

Roval 400 Betting Storylines Road-course rulers: Shane van Gisbergen is the road ace of 2025; AJ Allmendinger and Chase Elliott bring elite Roval craft. Bell and Larson add qualifying upside + long-run pace.

Shane van Gisbergen is the road ace of 2025; AJ Allmendinger and Chase Elliott bring elite Roval craft. Bell and Larson add qualifying upside + long-run pace. Cutoff chaos: Round of 12 elimination raises volatility. Expect off-sequence pit timing and short fills to steal late track position.

Round of 12 elimination raises volatility. Expect off-sequence pit timing and short fills to steal late track position. Track position premium: The chicanes funnel the field; restart craft and clean pit execution often determine stage control.

The chicanes funnel the field; restart craft and clean pit execution often determine stage control. Weather edge: Dry and pleasant (upper-70s/near-80°F, light wind) favors strategy over chaos; long-run balance matters.

Expert Roval 400 Picks & Best Bets Outright (anchor): Shane van Gisbergen (short number) — road-course win equity leader. If price is too short, consider a live-bet entry after pit cycles.

Shane van Gisbergen (short number) — road-course win equity leader. If price is too short, consider a live-bet entry after pit cycles. Outright (value): Christopher Bell — qualifying ceiling + clean air conversion; stage-control candidate at this layout.

Christopher Bell — qualifying ceiling + clean air conversion; stage-control candidate at this layout. Top 5 Finish: Kyle Larson — last year’s winner; elite on braking/rotation. Ladder top-5/top-3 when he qualifies inside Row 3.

Kyle Larson — last year’s winner; elite on braking/rotation. Ladder top-5/top-3 when he qualifies inside Row 3. Top 10 / Sprinkle: Michael McDowell — road-race fundamentals and low error count make him a placement-market value.

Michael McDowell — road-race fundamentals and low error count make him a placement-market value. Matchup: Reddick over Elliott — recent road-course median-lap stability + pole form signal; safer floor if cautions split stages.

