    NASCAR Articles

    NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Toyota Save Mart 350

    The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Sonoma County, CA on Sunday afternoon for the Toyota Save Mart 350. With Joey Logano earning the pole position and Kyle Larson the current betting favorite, which drivers will contend for the checkered flag this afternoon?

    Toyota Save Mart 350 Event Information

    What: Toyota Save Mart 350

    Where: Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma County, CA

    When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9, 2024

    Watch: FOX

    Toyota Save Mart 350 Betting Odds

    Larson is the current favorite at +400 odds to win the Toyota Save Mart 350. Tyler Reddick has the next-best odds at +600, followed by Chase Elliott at +700. Joey Logano is +800, followed by William Byron at +900 and Ryan Blaney at +1000.

    Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs is +1200 to win the Toyota Save Mart 350 on Sunday, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and A.J. Allmendinger at +1400, respectively. Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell are all +2000, respectively, while Christopher Bell is +2200.

    Denny Hamlin is +3000, while Daniel Suarez is +3200 and Chris Buescher is +3500. Austin Cindric is +4000.

    Toyota Save Mart 350 Predictions

    OPTION 1: Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)

    Over his last three races, Truex Jr. has a 106.6 Average Driver Rating at Sonoma Raceway, which ranks third behind only Larson (110.7) and Elliott (106.6). Truex Jr. owns an average finish of 10.0 at Sonoma, but he has one win, two top-5 finishes and two top-10s. In his 15 starts this season, Truex Jr. is also a respectable fourth in the NASCAR Cup standings, with four top-5s and seven top-10s. He’s in search of his first win, but perhaps it’ll come this afternoon in California.

    OPTION 2: Ross Chastain (+2000)

    In his three starts at Sonoma Raceway, Chastain has an Average Driver Rating of 92.0 and an average finish of 8.0. He doesn’t have a win here or a top-5 appearance, but he finished inside the top-10 all three times and his odds offer good value. He currently sits 11th in the NASCAR Cup standings with one top-5 appearance and five top-10s. I feel like his breakout 2024 performance is coming.

    OPTION 3: Daniel Suarez (+3200)

    I’m going to take another long shot today in Suarez, who does have a win, a top-5 finish and a top-10 in his three races at Sonoma Raceway. Unlike the previous drivers that I choose, Suarez does have one win on the NASCAR season, too.

