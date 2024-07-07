NASCAR Grant Park 165 Predictions: Will Larson shine for bettors?

Kyle Larson leapt to the Busch Light Pole Award by 0.01 seconds over Ty Gibbs to claim the top starting spot for the Grant Park 165 in Chicago on Sunday afternoon. Will that catapult Larson to victory or are there better betting options for today’s race?

NASCAR Grant Park 165 Race Information

What: Grant Park 165

When: 4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Where: Chicago Street Course, Chicago, IL

Watch: NBC and NBC Sports

NASCAR Grant Park 165 Betting Odds

Shane Van Gisbergen is the current favorite at +200 odds, followed by Larson at +350. Gibbs, meanwhile, is +85-, followed by Tyler Reddick at +950 and Christopher Bell at +1000. In that same odds range are Michael McDowell at +1300 and Alex Bowman at +1700.

Contuing with the odds to today’s race, Chase Elliott is +2000, followed by Denny Hamlin at +2800 and Daniel Suarez at +3500. A.J. Allmendinger, Bubba Wallace, William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. and Chris Buescher are all +4100, respectively. Kyle Busch is +5000.

NASCAR Grant Park 165 Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Larson (+350)

I don’t think we’re going to see any huge upsets today, which is why I’m not going out on much of a limb with any of my three selections. Larson has three wins in his 18 races this season, as well as 10 top-10s and eight top-5s. In his last race at Chicago, he finished fourth for an average driver rating of 112.5. That rating is just below Shane van Gisbergen, who won that race, and Bell, who appears below.

OPTION 2: Tyler Reddick (+850)

Reddick finished 28th the last time he raced in Chicago but he clearly has a feel for this course and should fare better today. He has an average rating of 101.5 and led for eight laps before fading the last time he raced in Chicago. In 19 races this season, he has one win, seven top-5 finishes and 12 top-10s.

OPTION 3: Christopher Bell (+1000)

As previously mentioned, Bell has a sound average driver rating on this track. His 113.5 is bested by only van Gisbergen’s 138.1. He finished 18th in that race, but led for 37 laps and has had a solid season thus far. In 19 starts in 2024, he has three wins, six top-5 finishes and 11 top-10s.