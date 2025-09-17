Mobil 1 301 Odds, Preview & TV | Sept 21, 2025

Playoff intensity heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, where the flat, technical “Magic Mile” rewards brake control, corner entry discipline, and mistake-free pit work. With clean air and track position at a premium, this week’s betting board favors teams that hold pace deep into green-flag runs and avoid penalties on the tight pit road. Below you’ll find a concise odds snapshot, a how-to-watch guide, and track/race facts to get you set for race day.
Odds to Win — Mobil 1 301 (Outrights)
(Live market; prices move during race week.)
- Christopher Bell +300
- Denny Hamlin +500
- Ryan Blaney +650
- Chase Briscoe +800
- Kyle Larson +800
- Joey Logano +1400
- Chase Elliott +1600
- William Byron +1600
- Tyler Reddick +1800
- Brad Keselowski +2500
- Bubba Wallace +2500
- Chris Buescher +3000
- Carson Hocevar +3300
- Ross Chastain +3300
- Ty Gibbs +3300
- Austin Cindric +3500
- Josh Berry +3500
- Alex Bowman +5000
- Kyle Busch +5000
- Ryan Preece +8000
- AJ Allmendinger +12500
- John Hunter Nemechek +12500
- Michael McDowell +12500
- Erik Jones +15000
- Noah Gragson +15000
- Daniel Suárez +20000
- Austin Dillon +25000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
- Todd Gilliland +25000
- Justin Haley +35000
- Shane van Gisbergen +35000
- Cole Custer +50000
- Riley Herbst +75000
- Zane Smith +75000
- Cody Ware +150000
- Ty Dillon +150000
TV & Radio — How to Watch
- Date / Green Flag: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 – 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV: USA Network
- Radio: PRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Track & Race Facts — New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Track Type / Length: Flat oval, 1.058 miles.
- Banking: 2–7° in the turns; 1° on the straights.
- Race Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles.
- Stage Lengths: 70 / 115 / 116 laps.
- Profile: Short-flat traits; passing is tough, so qualifying, restarts, and pit cycles carry outsized weight.
Weather Outlook — Loudon, NH (Race Day)
A dry, pleasant day is forecast: sunny with a high near the low 70s°F and a cool evening; winds light and low rain risk. Expect stable track temps and typical NHMS fall-off—strategy leans toward track position + long-run balance over weather gambles.
