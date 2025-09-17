Mobil 1 301 Odds, Preview & TV | Sept 21, 2025

Playoff intensity heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, where the flat, technical “Magic Mile” rewards brake control, corner entry discipline, and mistake-free pit work. With clean air and track position at a premium, this week’s betting board favors teams that hold pace deep into green-flag runs and avoid penalties on the tight pit road. Below you’ll find a concise odds snapshot, a how-to-watch guide, and track/race facts to get you set for race day.

Odds to Win — Mobil 1 301 (Outrights)

(Live market; prices move during race week.)

Christopher Bell +300

Denny Hamlin +500

Ryan Blaney +650

Chase Briscoe +800

Kyle Larson +800

Joey Logano +1400

Chase Elliott +1600

William Byron +1600

Tyler Reddick +1800

Brad Keselowski +2500

Bubba Wallace +2500

Chris Buescher +3000

Carson Hocevar +3300

Ross Chastain +3300

Ty Gibbs +3300

Austin Cindric +3500

Josh Berry +3500

Alex Bowman +5000

Kyle Busch +5000

Ryan Preece +8000

AJ Allmendinger +12500

John Hunter Nemechek +12500

Michael McDowell +12500

Erik Jones +15000

Noah Gragson +15000

Daniel Suárez +20000

Austin Dillon +25000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000

Todd Gilliland +25000

Justin Haley +35000

Shane van Gisbergen +35000

Cole Custer +50000

Riley Herbst +75000

Zane Smith +75000

Cody Ware +150000

Ty Dillon +150000

TV & Radio — How to Watch

Date / Green Flag: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 – 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Radio: PRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Track & Race Facts — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Track Type / Length: Flat oval, 1.058 miles .

Flat oval, . Banking: 2–7° in the turns; 1° on the straights.

in the turns; on the straights. Race Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles .

. Stage Lengths: 70 / 115 / 116 laps.

laps. Profile: Short-flat traits; passing is tough, so qualifying, restarts, and pit cycles carry outsized weight.

Weather Outlook — Loudon, NH (Race Day)

A dry, pleasant day is forecast: sunny with a high near the low 70s°F and a cool evening; winds light and low rain risk. Expect stable track temps and typical NHMS fall-off—strategy leans toward track position + long-run balance over weather gambles.

