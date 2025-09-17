BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Mobil 1 301 Odds, Preview & TV | Sept 21, 2025

byMichael Cash
September 17, 2025
Mobil 1 301 odds Mobil 1 301 odds

Playoff intensity heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, where the flat, technical “Magic Mile” rewards brake control, corner entry discipline, and mistake-free pit work. With clean air and track position at a premium, this week’s betting board favors teams that hold pace deep into green-flag runs and avoid penalties on the tight pit road. Below you’ll find a concise odds snapshot, a how-to-watch guide, and track/race facts to get you set for race day.

Odds to Win — Mobil 1 301 (Outrights)

(Live market; prices move during race week.)

  • Christopher Bell +300
  • Denny Hamlin +500
  • Ryan Blaney +650
  • Chase Briscoe +800
  • Kyle Larson +800
  • Joey Logano +1400
  • Chase Elliott +1600
  • William Byron +1600
  • Tyler Reddick +1800
  • Brad Keselowski +2500
  • Bubba Wallace +2500
  • Chris Buescher +3000
  • Carson Hocevar +3300
  • Ross Chastain +3300
  • Ty Gibbs +3300
  • Austin Cindric +3500
  • Josh Berry +3500
  • Alex Bowman +5000
  • Kyle Busch +5000
  • Ryan Preece +8000
  • AJ Allmendinger +12500
  • John Hunter Nemechek +12500
  • Michael McDowell +12500
  • Erik Jones +15000
  • Noah Gragson +15000
  • Daniel Suárez +20000
  • Austin Dillon +25000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000
  • Todd Gilliland +25000
  • Justin Haley +35000
  • Shane van Gisbergen +35000
  • Cole Custer +50000
  • Riley Herbst +75000
  • Zane Smith +75000
  • Cody Ware +150000
  • Ty Dillon +150000

TV & Radio — How to Watch

  • Date / Green Flag: Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 – 2:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Radio: PRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Track & Race Facts — New Hampshire Motor Speedway

  • Track Type / Length: Flat oval, 1.058 miles.
  • Banking: 2–7° in the turns; on the straights.
  • Race Distance: 301 laps / 318.46 miles.
  • Stage Lengths: 70 / 115 / 116 laps.
  • Profile: Short-flat traits; passing is tough, so qualifying, restarts, and pit cycles carry outsized weight.

Weather Outlook — Loudon, NH (Race Day)

A dry, pleasant day is forecast: sunny with a high near the low 70s°F and a cool evening; winds light and low rain risk. Expect stable track temps and typical NHMS fall-off—strategy leans toward track position + long-run balance over weather gambles.

