Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds, Picks & Betting Preview Sept. 7, 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Sunday, September 7, where a technical 1.25-mile layout turns every brake zone and pit stop into an opportunity. With short-flat track traits, tight restarts, and long green-flag runs in play, this week’s board rewards bettors who value entry stability, tire management, and clean pit execution. Below you’ll find current odds to win, our picks & predictions, essential race and track details, last year’s winner, and a concise race-day weather outlook to shape your card.

Event: Enjoy Illinois 300 — NASCAR Cup Series (Playoffs: Round of 16)

Enjoy Illinois 300 — NASCAR Cup Series (Playoffs: Round of 16) Date / Start: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Radio: MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

& Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois

Track Fast Facts (WWT Raceway)

Configuration: 1.25-mile oval with unequal corners (heavier braking into Turns 1–2; tighter 3–4)

oval with (heavier braking into Turns 1–2; tighter 3–4) Banking: ~ 11° (T1–2) / ~ 9° (T3–4)

~ (T1–2) / ~ (T3–4) Race Distance: 300 miles / 240 laps

Keys to Winning: Qualifying track position, restart craft, long-run balance, and tidy pit stops

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

Austin Cindric captured the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway, converting late-race execution and clean air into a statement victory.

Anticipated Weather — Madison, IL

Sunny and seasonable in the St. Louis area with highs in the mid-70s°F, light winds, and a low chance of rain. Expect stable track temps and modest fall-off; strategy should tilt toward track position + pit execution over weather chaos.

Current Odds to Win — Enjoy Illinois 300 (Outrights)

(Live market — prices move during race week)

Christopher Bell +550

+550 Ryan Blaney +550

+550 Denny Hamlin +700

+700 Joey Logano +800

+800 Kyle Larson +1000

+1000 William Byron +1200

+1200 Tyler Reddick +1200

+1200 Austin Cindric +1400

+1400 Chase Elliott +2200

+2200 Bubba Wallace +2200

+2200 Kyle Busch +2500

+2500 Josh Berry +2500

+2500 Brad Keselowski +2800

+2800 Chris Buescher +3000

+3000 Ross Chastain +3000

+3000 Alex Bowman +4000

+4000 Ty Gibbs +4000

+4000 Erik Jones +6000

+6000 AJ Allmendinger +10000

+10000 Daniel Suárez +10000

+10000 John Hunter Nemechek +10000

+10000 Justin Haley +10000

+10000 Michael McDowell +10000

Early Picks & Predictions

Top Picks

Christopher Bell: Short-flat toolkit + qualifying upside; if he controls Stage 2, clean air makes him hard to beat.

Short-flat toolkit + qualifying upside; if he controls Stage 2, clean air makes him hard to beat. Ryan Blaney: Elite entry stability and long-run pace; Gateway rewards his throttle discipline.

Value Plays

Joey Logano: Former winner here; restart craft + pit-road precision are real edge multipliers.

Former winner here; restart craft + pit-road precision are real edge multipliers. Brad Keselowski: RFK balance has trended up on flats; long-run tire management can turn a P10 car into a podium threat.

Long-Shot Sprinkles

Erik Jones: Proven feel on short-flats; with the right caution timing, has top-five equity.

Proven feel on short-flats; with the right caution timing, has top-five equity. Chris Buescher: Underrated median-lap ranks on flats; live for a late run if he qualifies inside Row 5.

Live-Bet Angle

After 25–35 laps into a run, target cars whose lap times fall off the least—that’s your signal for night-phase strength and clean-air conversion.

Enjoy Illinois 300 at a Glance