Enjoy Illinois 300 Odds, Picks & Betting Preview Sept. 7, 2025

The NASCAR Cup Series hits World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) on Sunday, September 7, where a technical 1.25-mile layout turns every brake zone and pit stop into an opportunity. With short-flat track traits, tight restarts, and long green-flag runs in play, this week’s board rewards bettors who value entry stability, tire management, and clean pit execution. Below you’ll find current odds to win, our picks & predictions, essential race and track details, last year’s winner, and a concise race-day weather outlook to shape your card.
Enjoy Illinois 300 Date/Time & TV
- Event: Enjoy Illinois 300 — NASCAR Cup Series (Playoffs: Round of 16)
- Date / Start: Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV: USA Network
- Radio: MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois
Track Fast Facts (WWT Raceway)
- Configuration: 1.25-mile oval with unequal corners (heavier braking into Turns 1–2; tighter 3–4)
- Banking: ~11° (T1–2) / ~9° (T3–4)
- Race Distance: 300 miles / 240 laps
- Keys to Winning: Qualifying track position, restart craft, long-run balance, and tidy pit stops
Last Year’s Winner (2024)
Austin Cindric captured the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway, converting late-race execution and clean air into a statement victory.
Anticipated Weather — Madison, IL
Sunny and seasonable in the St. Louis area with highs in the mid-70s°F, light winds, and a low chance of rain. Expect stable track temps and modest fall-off; strategy should tilt toward track position + pit execution over weather chaos.
Current Odds to Win — Enjoy Illinois 300 (Outrights)
(Live market — prices move during race week)
- Christopher Bell +550
- Ryan Blaney +550
- Denny Hamlin +700
- Joey Logano +800
- Kyle Larson +1000
- William Byron +1200
- Tyler Reddick +1200
- Austin Cindric +1400
- Chase Elliott +2200
- Bubba Wallace +2200
- Kyle Busch +2500
- Josh Berry +2500
- Brad Keselowski +2800
- Chris Buescher +3000
- Ross Chastain +3000
- Alex Bowman +4000
- Ty Gibbs +4000
- Erik Jones +6000
- AJ Allmendinger +10000
- Daniel Suárez +10000
- John Hunter Nemechek +10000
- Justin Haley +10000
- Michael McDowell +10000
Early Picks & Predictions
Top Picks
- Christopher Bell: Short-flat toolkit + qualifying upside; if he controls Stage 2, clean air makes him hard to beat.
- Ryan Blaney: Elite entry stability and long-run pace; Gateway rewards his throttle discipline.
Value Plays
- Joey Logano: Former winner here; restart craft + pit-road precision are real edge multipliers.
- Brad Keselowski: RFK balance has trended up on flats; long-run tire management can turn a P10 car into a podium threat.
Long-Shot Sprinkles
- Erik Jones: Proven feel on short-flats; with the right caution timing, has top-five equity.
- Chris Buescher: Underrated median-lap ranks on flats; live for a late run if he qualifies inside Row 5.
Live-Bet Angle
- After 25–35 laps into a run, target cars whose lap times fall off the least—that’s your signal for night-phase strength and clean-air conversion.
Enjoy Illinois 300 at a Glance
- When/Where: Sun Sept. 7, 2025 — 3:00 p.m. ET, WWT Raceway (Gateway), Madison, IL
- Layout/Distance: 1.25-mile oval; 240 laps / 300 miles
- 2024 Winner: Austin Cindric
- Weather: Sunny, mid-70s°F, light wind, low rain risk — strategy favors track position + pit execution